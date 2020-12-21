 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Dr. Deborah Birx, who’s seeking role on Biden’s Covid-19 team, violates her own guidelines with Thanksgiving family trip

21 Dec, 2020 08:07
Get short URL
Dr. Deborah Birx, who’s seeking role on Biden’s Covid-19 team, violates her own guidelines with Thanksgiving family trip
Dr. Debbie Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2020.© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Deborah Birx has faced a backlash for violating the guidelines she touted by travelling to Delaware together with three generations of her family from two households around Thanksgiving.

Birx was accompanied by her husband, a daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren as she set off on a trip to her property on Fenwick Island in Delaware a day after Thanksgiving, AP reported. The trip goes against her own recommendations for Americans to refrain from usual holiday travel and celebrate with “immediate family” from the same household.

It was apparently one of the members of Birx’s extended family who blew the whistle on the doctor’s holiday plans. AP cited Kathleen Flynn, whose brother is the husband of Birx’s daughter, as saying that she wanted to spill the beans “out of concern for her own parents.”

Also on rt.com ‘Hypocrites of 2020’: LA store celebrated for blasting Hunter Biden, Pelosi, Fauci, & more with unusual holiday window decorations

“She cavalierly violated her own guidance,” Flynn said, as cited by AP.

Birx subsequently admitted that she did make the 50-hour visit to Delaware. But although she acknowledged she dined together with her family while there, she refused to count her visit as a Thanksgiving family outing, instead arguing that it was strictly for the purpose of preparing her Delaware property for a potential sale.

“I did not go to Delaware for the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving,” she said, arguing that everybody who came there with her is part of her “immediate household,” despite not living in the same home.

As the news over her trip spread, she has been accused of talking the talk while not walking the walk over her lecturing fellow Americans to stay put for the holiday season.

“Another rules for thee but not for me! Tsk tsk,” Fox News Channel host Janice Dean quipped.

“This is a reckless betrayal of public trust,” virologist Angela Rasmussen tweeted.

The revelation may deal a blow for Birx’s hopes to stay on the coronavirus taskforce when President-elect Joe Biden takes the reins from President Donald Trump in January.

It was reported earlier this month that Birx was eyeing a “scaled-back role” on Biden’s coronavirus effort amid his transition team’s concerns that her credibility has been tainted by her work with Trump.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies