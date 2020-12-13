New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ‘sexually harassed me for years,’ former staffer claims after blasting ‘toxic’ work environment

Democrat Lindsey Boylan has claimed NY Gov. Cuomo “sexually harassed” her for years while she worked in his administration, a work environment she previously described as “beyond toxic.”

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched,” Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president in 2021, wrote in one of a series of tweets on Sunday.

“I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years,” she said.

Boylan worked for Cuomo from March 2015 to October 2018 in a variety of roles, including deputy secretary for economic development, chief of staff, and executive vice president of Empire State Development.

Boylan, a Democrat, added that she “knows” she is not the only woman to face abuse under Cuomo.

Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

“I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power,” she tweeted.

Cuomo’s position, she continued, made it hard for her and others to speak up.

This right here is one of a million reasons women don’t speak up about sexual harassment. Sexual harassment in the workplace from someone powerful like their boss. The governor. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Boylan previously described the work environment in Cuomo’s administration as “beyond toxic” and claimed she is in therapy because of it.

While the New York governor has been applauded by various celebrities and in media interviews for his leadership during the pandemic, he has also become a highly controversial figure for a number of reasons.

An early decision to force nursing homes to accept positive Covid-19 cases led to thousands of deaths, according to critics, and the governor’s decision to write and release a book about his leadership while his state remains under some of the most strict lockdown orders in the country has become a common point of criticism.

Despite this, however, Cuomo remains popular among many in his party and has even been reported to be a frontrunner for the attorney general position in Joe Biden’s administration.

Boylan has warned that “there are fewer things more scary” than giving the governor that amount of power.

“There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control,” she tweeted over the weekend before coming forward with her sexual harassment allegation. “I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me.”

There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control. I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me. I hope ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ & ⁦⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ don’t do this. https://t.co/cXxHuN8qNa — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 12, 2020

Gov. Cuomo has not yet responded to Boylan’s sexual harassment allegations.

