Biden eyes New York’s Andrew Cuomo for Attorney General, AP reports

Projected President-Elect Joe Biden is allegedly considering New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for Attorney General in his administration, the AP news agency reported citing a source.

Cuomo is one of the politicians on Biden’s shortlist, alongside the recently defeated Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, former US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, AP reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed source with “knowledge” of the situation.

Cuomo’s name has been floated as a possibility for attorney general in the past, though he has claimed he has no plans to join the administration.

“I have no intention to run for president or vice president, or go to the administration,” Cuomo said this week. He added, however, that the role of the attorney general “is critically important, especially now.”

Cuomo has also described Biden as an "old friend" and said he would help him "any way I can."

Due to the pandemic and multiple public clashes with President Donald Trump, Cuomo has been thrust into the public spotlight this year, though his leadership has been highly controversial. An early order for nursing homes in his state to accept positive Covid-19 cases has led to numerous protests, as critics say the decision could have led to thousands of deaths.

At the same time, he’s introduced some of the most sweeping restrictions, with New York restaurants currently being forced to shut down all indoor dining starting Monday despite the dire state of the industry. This is while some more high-profile businesses have continued to run, like the long-running series ‘Saturday Night Live,’ which continues to shoot with a live audience.

The governor also faced a backlash in October for celebrating the sales figures of his new book that heavily praises his leadership during the pandemic.

Cuomo’s potential role in a Biden administration has led to many highlighting the governor's controversies once again and warning off giving him more power.

“Years ago, a reporter covering Cuomo once mused to me that ‘If it weren’t for politics, Andrew Cuomo would be a serial killer.’ Andrew Cuomo serving as attorney general would be disastrous on so many levels,” author and reporter Evan Siegfried tweeted in response to the attorney general speculation.

“His executive order helped kill thousands of seniors,” Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean replied. Dean, who lost both in-laws during the pandemic in New York nursing homes, has been one of Cuomo’s most vocal critics.

No final decision has been made about an attorney general for Biden’s administration yet, with the Press’ source saying no announcement should be expected “imminently.”

