WATCH Proud Boys torching BLM banner amid violence-marred protest day in DC

13 Dec, 2020 09:42
A group of Proud Boys activists burned a Black Lives Matter banner on Saturday in Washington. The right-wing group repeatedly brawled with their counterparts from left-wing Antifa on the night after the MAGA March event.

The Trump-supporting activists were filmed burning a large BLM banner in Washington, DC. Proud Boys chanted slogans denouncing their Antifa rivals and cheered as the black banner doused in accelerant went up in smoke. It was not immediately clear where they got their trophy, but some reports indicated that it was snatched from a historic black church at 11th and K Street in northwest Washington.

The burning was part of a larger confrontation that the groups supporting and opposing President Trump engaged in on the sidelines of the ‘MAGA March’ in the US capital. The rally itself was mostly peaceful, but the situation became violent later in the night, as small groups of people roamed the streets picking fights with their opponents.

There were numerous brawls, and police made multiple arrests. Four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition with reported stab wounds after a fight near Harry’s Bar, a Proud Boys gathering spot. 

