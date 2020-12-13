 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple arrests, at least 1 STABBED amid running battles between Antifa & Proud Boys near BLM plaza in Washington DC (VIDEOS)

13 Dec, 2020 04:00
Proud Boys and Antifa members clash in downtown Washington, DC, US, December 12, 2020 ©  Reuters / Erin Scott
At least one person has been stabbed in Washington, DC during sporadic clashes between right-wing Proud Boys and left-wing Antifa, as police struggled to contain the violence and keep rival groups separated.

Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters descended on Washington on Saturday for a massive MAGA rally that featured a volley of conservative speakers addressing the agitated crowd, who believe the election had been “stolen” from them, and accuse the Republican party of “betrayal.

Despite heated chants like ‘Destroy the GOP!’, the event went mostly peacefully, as DC police managed to keep counter-protesters away, with lines of cops on bicycles and in riot gear blocking off groups from interacting.

However, as the night fell, the sides splintered into smaller groups and began roaming the streets of downtown Washington and picking fights with their rivals, pepper-spraying each other, and getting pepper-sprayed by the cops.

One person, apparently from the Proud Boys’ side, was stabbed, with videos shared online showing a right-wing group ganging up on a lone knife-wielding black-clad man. 

Other footage showed police ‘retreating’ under the barrage of bottles, bricks and other projectiles from an Antifa mob who apparently tried to seize control of the so-called BLM plaza.

Multiple confrontations were captured in other videos, with clashes and fireworks flying both ways.

Authorities have yet to release the tally of injuries and arrests, but FOX said there were at least two stabbings, as NBC news reported four stabbing victims and multiple arrests during the chaotic night.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, in Washington state, at least one person was shot and injured, allegedly by a Proud Boys member, amid smaller-scale clashes between the same right- and left-wing groups at Washington’s Capitol campus in Olympia.

