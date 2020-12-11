Not now, Greta! Internet points to Covid-19 pandemic as teen activist berates world for ‘empty words’ on climate change

Greta Thunberg has been accused of issuing a tone-deaf lecture about the need for immediate climate ‘action’, with some arguing that it was a less-than-ideal moment to start issuing demands to the world.

The polarizing activist released a video marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord in which she accused governments of not honoring their commitments to keep global heating below 2 degrees Celsius.

“Distant hypothetical targets are being set, and big speeches are being given,” the Swedish teen said in the video message. “Yet, when it comes to the immediate action we need, we are still in a state of complete denial as we waste our time creating new loopholes with empty words and creative accounting.”

My name is Greta Thunberg and I am inviting you to be a part of the solution.As #ParisAgreement turns 5, our leaders present their 'hopeful' distant hypothetical targets, 'net zero' loopholes and empty promises.⁰⁰But the real hope comes from the people.⁰ #FightFor1Point5pic.twitter.com/o9mmFuIoyI — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 10, 2020

Thunberg called on world governments to implement “binding carbon budgets today” as opposed to focusing on emission targets for the next thirty years.

Her insistence that addressing the alleged existential threat posed by climate change should be a top priority was met with voracious applause from her supporters.

Many Twitter users thanked the activist for speaking out on the issue, which has garnered less media attention amid the global coronavirus crisis.

“Very powerful, Greta. You're right. We must demand action now. Covid has distracted and deterred us from action. We have to find a way to demand which those in power can't ignore,” read one of the approving comments.

WOW! Very powerful, Greta. You're right. We must demand action now. Covid has distracted and deterred us from action. We have to find a way to demand which those in power can't ignore. Individually, we have to stop contributing to the problem too.... — Kate Edmonds (@kate_edmonds_EU) December 10, 2020

However, many others were more hesitant to heap praise on Thunberg.

“Has Greta Thunberg chosen the wrong time to speak out on climate change?” tweeted Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine. The UK debate show host hinted that her appeal, made in the midst of a global pandemic, could be seen as out of touch.

Has Greta Thunberg chosen the wrong time to speak out on climate change? The young activist has warned we're in a state of denial about the health of the planet, accusing leaders of empty promises. But we're in the midst of a global pandemic - is now the right time to say it? pic.twitter.com/b57uGAu01e — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) December 11, 2020

There seemed to be others who harbored similar misgivings.

“I’ve got bigger things to worry about....like keeping my family and friends safe from a virus that could kill them,” wrote one Twitter user.

Thunberg is a favorite among media outlets, and her activism often sparks heated rows on social media. Admirers say she is taking decisive action in order to safeguard the future of the planet, while her critics repeatedly point to the fact that she has no formal credentials to speak out about climate science and is being exploited to push ‘green’ agendas.

