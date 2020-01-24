Snow way! Woman miraculously survives fall from 9th storey window in Russian town (VIDEO)

A woman can be seen falling from the window of a ninth-floor apartment in Izluchinsk, Russia in harrowing CCTV footage which has surfaced online. Against all odds, she immediately springs back up to her feet and seeks help.

The woman was incredibly lucky as she somehow managed to break her fall by landing in a perfectly placed snowdrift that was large enough to cushion her and save her life.

Быстрый спуск с 9го этажа на первый через окно и ни одного перелома. Женщина приземлилась в сугроб, отряхнулась и пошла по своим делам. Сейчас правда она в реанимации с ушибами внутренних органов pic.twitter.com/9dPFjUYFQp — Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) January 24, 2020

After just a few seconds, the woman can be seen getting up and walking away from the scene, before asking neighbors to call her an ambulance.

The 27-year-old was rushed to the intensive care unit of Nizhnevartovsk District Hospital where she remains, though medical staff say her condition is severe but not life-threatening.

Authorities say they are investigating the circumstances of her fall.

