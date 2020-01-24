Snow way! Woman miraculously survives fall from 9th storey window in Russian town (VIDEO)
The woman was incredibly lucky as she somehow managed to break her fall by landing in a perfectly placed snowdrift that was large enough to cushion her and save her life.
Быстрый спуск с 9го этажа на первый через окно и ни одного перелома. Женщина приземлилась в сугроб, отряхнулась и пошла по своим делам. Сейчас правда она в реанимации с ушибами внутренних органов pic.twitter.com/9dPFjUYFQp— Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) January 24, 2020
After just a few seconds, the woman can be seen getting up and walking away from the scene, before asking neighbors to call her an ambulance.
The 27-year-old was rushed to the intensive care unit of Nizhnevartovsk District Hospital where she remains, though medical staff say her condition is severe but not life-threatening.
Authorities say they are investigating the circumstances of her fall.Also on rt.com WATCH: Escaped elephants frolic in snowy streets of Russia’s Ekaterinburg
