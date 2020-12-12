‘AOC, we always tip at 50% or more’: Neocon Lincoln Project founder roasted over ‘creepy’ proposition to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Steve Schmidt, founder of the neoconservative Lincoln Project and a former George W. Bush assistant, was ridiculed after proposing an alliance with progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a somewhat creepy message.

In a lengthy open letter proposition – spread over eight Twitter posts on Saturday – Schmidt attempted to woo the congresswoman into his arms.

“I would like to officially reach out to @AOC on behalf of the @ProjectLincoln in defense of democracy,” Schmidt wrote, noting that despite the fact that they “disagree on many issues,” it “is ok in our view.”

I would like to officially reach out to @AOC on behalf of the @ProjectLincoln in defense of democracy. We disagree on many issues and that is ok in our view. Btw, we don’t look down on waitresses. We admire them. We are all the types of guys who always tip at 50% or more. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

The Lincoln Project founder reassured Ocasio-Cortez that him and his organization’s staffers “don’t look down on waitresses” and “always tip at 50% or more” – a reference to the congresswoman’s previous employment in bars, before urging that the two forces “need to work together.”

“We are one election away from losing this country to Autocrats,” he concluded. “We stand with you against that. We hope you will stand with us also.”

Your conviction. You are a living example of democracy and the importance of faith and belief in the system. We are one election away from losing this country to Autocrats. We stand with you against that. We hope you will stand with us also. God bless America. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

Though Ocasio-Cortez did not respond, dozens of journalists, commenters and activists tore into Schmidt’s open letter, calling it“creepy,”“thirsty,” and “condescending.”

Ew. Men who talk about women in the service industry like this are by far thy creepiest. https://t.co/X5t2ZDGP7p — Diana Prince Hussein (@heyadiana) December 12, 2020

This is super condescending. “AOC I think we can find common ground, we actually LIKE waitresses” https://t.co/xBOjryBh2N — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) December 12, 2020

Of all the cringe things on the internet, this might be the worst https://t.co/lM04zcI9P3 — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) December 12, 2020

Former Bernie Sanders surrogate Brianna Westbrook commented that Schmidt sounds “desperate to remain relevant as more and more people realize the Lincoln Project was one giant scam,” while conservative commenter Ryan Girdusky wrote, “I always thought the Lincoln Project grift would stop after Trump was no longer President... but reading the responses, it's clear Democrats will fall for a bullshit artist pretty easily.”

You sound desperate to remain relevant as more and more people realize the Lincoln Project was one giant scam. https://t.co/CdcfRYCRiH — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) December 12, 2020

I always thought the Lincoln Project grift would stop after Trump was no longer President... but reading the responses, it's clear Democrats will fall for a bullshit artist pretty easily https://t.co/L0erjuhc6i — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 12, 2020

Other Lincoln Project members also tried desperately to bring Ocasio-Cortez on-board, though revealed that the congresswoman has so far ignored their messages.

I've also tried to reach out to @AOC as a Democratic member of @ProjectLincoln, maybe she will reply to you Steve. To prevent another Trump like presidency, we all need to talk to each other. https://t.co/4URy5yt2nG — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 12, 2020

I am with my colleague @SteveSchmidtSES on this. We are all working towards the same goal. I hope we can find common ground. https://t.co/rLVkvHNQQ9 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 12, 2020

The Lincoln Project faced heavy backlash following the 2020 presidential election, after it was revealed that the organization did little to persuade voters, despite raking in tens of millions of dollars from Democrats.

