‘Mind-boggling’: AOC slams Republicans, says they’d be left ‘crying’ if they had to do her past waitressing work

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is receiving pushback for rage-tweeting Republicans about their lack of work experience compared to her bartender past, as well as their supposed misunderstanding of college debt due to their age.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) does not believe Republicans could have handled the workload of her extensive history in the service industry.

“Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress, but we all know if they ever had to do a double [shift] they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling,” she tweeted this week.

She also slammed“conservative Senators” for sitting “around on leather chairs all day.”

After graduating from Boston University in 2011, the New York congresswoman worked as a waitress and a bartender until she began serving in the House of Representatives in 2019. She is the youngest woman to ever serve in Congress, having been elected at the age of 29.

While Ocasio-Cortez provided no examples of “Republicans” poking fun at her work experience, she did receive heavy pushback from conservatives – both in and out of elected office – who have far wider work histories.

“This comment is ridiculous stereotyping. I delivered newspapers year-round on foot or on my bike for several years. Worked numerous doubles in Respiratory Therapy where a mistake could result in death. Worked nearly full time to pay for college. What do I not understand?” Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Michigan) tweeted at Ocasio-Cortez.

“AOC says Republicans just ‘sit around on leather chairs all day’ while she has had a ‘difficult working-class job’ as a bartender,” Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra tweeted. Saavedra’s post included an image of Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Brian Mast (R-Florida), and Jim Baird (R-Indiana), all of whom served in the military and sustained lifelong injuries – including Crenshaw losing his right eye.

AOC says Republicans just “sit around on leather chairs all day” while she has had a “difficult working-class job” as a bartenderRepublicans Dan Crenshaw, Brian Mast, and Jim Baird all lost limbs for this country while AOC cried in a refrigerator because she got an order wrong pic.twitter.com/wWUU5mrCTz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 5, 2020

“One of the hardest decisions I ever had to make in the mountains of Afghanistan: still or sparkling? That was the moment I knew true hardship,” Crenshaw himself replied to the congresswoman on Saturday.

One of the hardest decisions I ever had to make in the mountains of Afghanistan: still or sparkling? That was the moment I knew true hardship. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 5, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez later appeared to backtrack on her own tweets, saying they were directed at “Republicans who mock my history in service work.”

The only example she provided this time was President Donald Trump.

My comments were directed at Republicans who mock my history in service work.That includes President Trump, who you’ve stood by and defended through such attacks, by the way.But if that boorishness doesn’t apply to you, then why feel the rush to defend yourself? https://t.co/TCro8jkcim — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 5, 2020

She also appeared to slam Republicans who say they worked full-time while going to college as being too old to understand the cost of living in the modern world, saying they “sound like folks who speak of the days when Hershey bars were 5 cents at the general store.”

These Republicans who are defensively rage-tweeting “But you’re wrong! I worked my way to pay through college!!” don’t realize they sound like folks who speak of the days when Hershey bars were 5¢ at the general store. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 5, 2020

The assumptions inherent to that tweet inspired equal confusion among critics of her comments online.

This is a weird comment considering that 1. Not all Republicans are old and 2. Your president elect used to wear an onion in his belt. https://t.co/ht9fBupz4p — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 5, 2020

Again... Her ignorance is mind boggling.I cannot believe anyone thinks she is some kind of intellectual. https://t.co/A0K2ldim89 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 5, 2020

I mean, I graduated in 2000. I waited tables and has scholarships. It wasn't ancient history. https://t.co/6rsmn9U7Zw — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) December 5, 2020

