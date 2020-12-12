Trump rips ‘big disappointment’ AG William Barr over Hunter Biden probe, says the fight has ‘JUST BEGUN’

President Donald Trump spent his Saturday morning laying into US Attorney General William Barr, branding him a “big disappointment” over the handling of the Hunter Biden probe. Trump added they’ve “just begun” the election fight.

After the Wall Street Journal reported that Barr had known about investigations into projected President-Elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden but sought to keep the news from reaching the American public during the 2020 election, Trump shared a post from conservative commentator Todd Starnes calling for Barr to be “fired by the end of business today.”

Also on rt.com This is who they are: What media & Big Tech did with Hunter Biden laptop story isn’t a bug, but a feature

“A big disappointment!” Trump commented. “If Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all.”

“Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but ‘Justice’ took too long. Will be DOA!” he went on, referring to allegations that the Obama administration had spied on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but “Justice” took too long. Will be DOA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Trump concluded his morning tweets with a final post that simply warned, “WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!”

Trump’s complaint came hours after the Supreme Court shot down a Texas election result lawsuit, backed by 18 Republican-led states. This prompted the president to tweet in the early hours of Saturday morning that the court “really let us down,” and lacked “wisdom” and “courage.”

Also on rt.com The Supreme Court had one last chance to keep the American Republic together. It failed.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!