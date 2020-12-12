‘Supreme Court really let us down,’ Trump tweets after crucial election lawsuit defeat, promises to ‘fight on’

Donald Trump has accused the Supreme Court of ignoring "many" legal arguments as it threw out a lawsuit, in which Texas sought to overturn the presidential election results in key battleground states.

"The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" the president angrily tweeted.

Trump wrote that the Supreme Court had rejected the lawsuit filed by Texas "within a flash," and "without even looking at the many reasons it was brought."

"A Rigged Election, fight on!" he wrote.

Twitter flagged Trump’s allegation of fraud as "disputed" and attached a link to a news story saying that voter fraud was "exceedingly rare" in America to his tweet.

....that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit was a last-ditch effort by Trump’s allies to contest the election before Electoral College delegates formally cast their votes for the president on December 14.

Texas sought to invalidate the election results in four battleground states – Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – while arguing that the local Covid-19-related voting procedures were illegal. The lawsuit was officially backed by the 17 Republican Party-controlled states and 106 House Republicans, as well as Trump himself.

