Texas GOP chairman suggests ‘Constitution-abiding states should form a UNION’ after SCOTUS tosses election suit

The Texas Republican Party chairman has blasted the Supreme Court for establishing a “precedent that says states can violate the US Constitution and not be held accountable,” and proposed a new “union of law-abiding states.”

State GOP chair Allen West floated the idea on Friday following a decision by the nation’s highest court to throw out a lawsuit brought by the Texas attorney general, which alleged that mail-in voting measures introduced in a number of states before the 2020 race were unconstitutional.

Also on rt.com US Supreme Court DENIES Texas election lawsuit for ‘lack of standing’

“The Supreme Court… has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law,” West said of the ruling, noting that the lawsuit was “joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman."

This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable... Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West’s Response to SCOTUS Decision: pic.twitter.com/Vw7Jo9qXJS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 12, 2020

Brought by Texas AG Ken Paxton, the suit looked to bar four key battleground states – Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – from casting their electoral votes, asking the court to shift the selection of new electors to the state legislatures. Seven out of nine justices ruled to dismiss the case on Friday, however, stating that Paxton had not “demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.” Though Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas issued a dissenting opinion, they, too, said they would not have granted relief to the case, only suggesting that the court hear the complaint.

Also on rt.com The Supreme Court had one last chance to keep the American Republic together. It failed.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!