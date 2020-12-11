Why does US want to tear Facebook apart? RT’s Boom Bust has the answer

Facebook is facing a major antitrust challenge over WhatsApp and Instagram ownership, with 46 state attorneys-general alongside the Federal Trade Commission filing lawsuits against the technology giant.

The claims that the acquisition of the messenger and the photo-and-video sharing social network violated antitrust law come years after the deals were done. Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Boom Bust host Sara Montes de Oca discusses this legal move with co-host Ben Swann to explore whether the US lawmakers succeed in their latest attempt to make the US technology major less controlling and influential.

