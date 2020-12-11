Why does US want to tear Facebook apart? RT’s Boom Bust has the answer
The claims that the acquisition of the messenger and the photo-and-video sharing social network violated antitrust law come years after the deals were done. Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014 respectively.
Boom Bust host Sara Montes de Oca discusses this legal move with co-host Ben Swann to explore whether the US lawmakers succeed in their latest attempt to make the US technology major less controlling and influential.
