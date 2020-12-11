 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Why does US want to tear Facebook apart? RT’s Boom Bust has the answer

11 Dec, 2020 12:21
Get short URL
Why does US want to tear Facebook apart? RT’s Boom Bust has the answer
FILE PHOTO. ©  LightRocket via Getty Images / SOPA Images / Valera Golovniov
Facebook is facing a major antitrust challenge over WhatsApp and Instagram ownership, with 46 state attorneys-general alongside the Federal Trade Commission filing lawsuits against the technology giant.

The claims that the acquisition of the messenger and the photo-and-video sharing social network violated antitrust law come years after the deals were done. Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

READ MORE: Facebook faces TWO antitrust lawsuits, as FTC and 48 US states & territories mount parallel challenges

Boom Bust host Sara Montes de Oca discusses this legal move with co-host Ben Swann to explore whether the US lawmakers succeed in their latest attempt to make the US technology major less controlling and influential.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies