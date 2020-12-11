‘The Republic is dead’: Scott Adams censored by YouTube for violating ‘election fraud policy’

‘Dilbert’ creator and Donald Trump supporter Scott Adams has had a YouTube video taken down for being what the company deems “content that advances false claims” about voter fraud.

“Google (YouTube) just shut me down,” Adams tweeted on Friday, adding a message from YouTube telling him an episode of his talk-series ‘Real Coffee with Scott Adams’ had violated their terms.

The specific video, which touched on topics typical for Adams’ daily videos like Covid-19, election fraud allegations, and political scandals, was taken down, though Adams’ channel was not given a strike because “you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies.”

Also on rt.com ‘New California’ and ‘New Nevada’ sign on to Texas election fraud lawsuit, but what exactly are they?

The specific rule Adams supposedly violated has to do with content that YouTube feels supports claims that “widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the US 2020 presidential election.”

Such content is “not allowed on YouTube.”

READ MORE: YouTube says it will DELETE videos claiming 2020 election was fraudulent

“The video they deleted is no different from all of my other content,” Adams wrote about the decision, adding that he predicts more censorship of his content is on the way.

Google (YouTube) just shut me down. The video they deleted is no different from all of my other content. I assume they’ll come for the other videos soon. pic.twitter.com/T9QolOZ1Jr — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 11, 2020

In a later message, Adams questioned why YouTube, “a social media platform that allows more fake news than real news,” would specifically target election fraud allegations and “not everything else.”

“The Republic is dead,” he announced.

Ask yourself why a social media platform that has more fake news than real news only blocks election allegations it claims are false, and not everything else. The Republic is dead. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 11, 2020

Adams’ prediction of more censorship, shared by other critics taking to social media to defend him, is likely correct as YouTube announced this week that they would be policing videos they feel are providing misleading information about the outcome of the presidential election.

How it started: 'It's our job to keep YouTube a safe space for all'How it will end: 'Our deep learning content moderation algorithm shows that your videos tend to be watched by people skeptical of our hegemonic Narrative, so you are hereby required to report to reeducation camp — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 11, 2020

Though enough states have certified their votes to give Joe Biden the electoral college votes to come out victorious, the Electoral College does not officially vote until December 14. The president also continues to allege voter fraud through his social media and various legal battles seeking to overturn the results in various swing states.

Texas is also leading over a dozen states seeking for the Supreme Court to block the seating of electors in four swing states where “unconstitutional” election conduct is being alleged in Biden’s favor. Numerous Republican lawmakers have backed the effort.

Also on rt.com Battle lines are being drawn as 44 US states pick sides in Texas-led Supreme Court election showdown

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!