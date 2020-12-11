 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘The Republic is dead’: Scott Adams censored by YouTube for violating ‘election fraud policy’

11 Dec, 2020 21:21
Get short URL
‘The Republic is dead’: Scott Adams censored by YouTube for violating ‘election fraud policy’
Still from 'Real Coffee with Scott Adams' (2020)/YouTube logo ©  YouTube (L)/REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration (R)
‘Dilbert’ creator and Donald Trump supporter Scott Adams has had a YouTube video taken down for being what the company deems “content that advances false claims” about voter fraud.

“Google (YouTube) just shut me down,” Adams tweeted on Friday, adding a message from YouTube telling him an episode of his talk-series ‘Real Coffee with Scott Adams’ had violated their terms.

The specific video, which touched on topics typical for Adams’ daily videos like Covid-19, election fraud allegations, and political scandals, was taken down, though Adams’ channel was not given a strike because “you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies.”

Also on rt.com ‘New California’ and ‘New Nevada’ sign on to Texas election fraud lawsuit, but what exactly are they?

The specific rule Adams supposedly violated has to do with content that YouTube feels supports claims that “widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the US 2020 presidential election.” 

Such content is “not allowed on YouTube.”

READ MORE: YouTube says it will DELETE videos claiming 2020 election was fraudulent

“The video they deleted is no different from all of my other content,” Adams wrote about the decision, adding that he predicts more censorship of his content is on the way.

In a later message, Adams questioned why YouTube, “a social media platform that allows more fake news than real news,” would specifically target election fraud allegations and “not everything else.”

“The Republic is dead,” he announced.

Adams’ prediction of more censorship, shared by other critics taking to social media to defend him, is likely correct as YouTube announced this week that they would be policing videos they feel are providing misleading information about the outcome of the presidential election.

Though enough states have certified their votes to give Joe Biden the electoral college votes to come out victorious, the Electoral College does not officially vote until December 14. The president also continues to allege voter fraud through his social media and various legal battles seeking to overturn the results in various swing states. 

Texas is also leading over a dozen states seeking for the Supreme Court to block the seating of electors in four swing states where “unconstitutional” election conduct is being alleged in Biden’s favor. Numerous Republican lawmakers have backed the effort. 

Also on rt.com Battle lines are being drawn as 44 US states pick sides in Texas-led Supreme Court election showdown

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies