Mass eyerolls as Biden campaign 'taps' trigger-happy former rival Buttigieg as China ambassador

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is reportedly being considered for the role of US ambassador to China by the presumed Democratic president-elect Joe Biden, leading many to question the wisdom of the pick.

Buttigieg is under consideration to represent the US in China by the potentially incoming cabinet, according to a Wednesday report from Axios. The position has been vacant since October, when the most recent ambassador, Terry Branstad, resigned, and the relationship between the two countries has deteriorated significantly under the Donald Trump administration – all reasons to hire a qualified, reliable candidate with significant foreign policy experience.

The former South Bend mayor definitely isn't that candidate, many on social media have argued, groaning at the idea of the "scary AF" young politician taking on such an important role. "Unbelievable…we're in a new Cold War with China and this wet mayonnaise blanket gets appointed ambassador," one critic commented.

damn imagine just having no political nuance past “trump bad” pete buttigieg is an objectively shitty dude with a history of being shitty, he’s also 0% qualified for this positionoh yeah, he also never served in combat, despite his many pictures posing with guns — The Radical Left (@TheRadicalLeft1) December 9, 2020

Is Pete Buttigieg being considered as US Ambassador to China for any reason other than as a reward for attacking Bernie/democratic socialism during the primaries, and to be set up for a higher position (VP) for which is is totally unqualified? pic.twitter.com/uCAD5fm0kv — Joseph Saltarelli (@JoeJSaltarelli) December 9, 2020

Several others commented on his lack of qualifications, noting he didn't speak Mandarin and had no foreign policy experience.

Shouldn't the U.S. ambassador to China be able to speak Mandarin? Does China appoint ambassadors to the U.S. who don't speak English? I kind of doubt it. — chalkerjas (@chalkerjas) December 9, 2020

So we should absolutely have a failed mayor of a mid-sized town with zero experience in the role. — 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐌𝐢𝐚𝐖𝐚𝐲 🛹 (@WinsomeNomad) December 9, 2020

Others went further, claiming Buttigieg was "compromised by China."

Our next Manchurian candidate. — Not PGA material. (@GMRathbun) December 9, 2020

Some complained that appointing Buttigieg, whose tenure as mayor was marked by racial animus, rampant gentrification, and rising poverty, to such a significant role was rewarding failure.

Please no. Stop encouraging him to fail upward. — Iridium Tea ⌬ (@iridium_tea) December 9, 2020

Doug Jones just lost his Senate seatKamala Harris was forced to drop out before IowaRahm Emanuel is a shamed Chicago mayorPete Buttigieg was a failed and hated South Bend mayor The Democratic Party is all about their club failing upwards — Barack Obama is a Ronald Reagan Democrat 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) December 9, 2020

Even Buttigieg fans thought shipping him out to Beijing was a poor use of his 'talent.'

@JoeBiden we need Pete here. I trust your judgment but I don't think this is it. — Carrie Moonbeams 43 DAYS 🐝 @🏠 (@CarrieMoonbeams) December 9, 2020

Pete is one of our top stars, I want him to be much more visible than that. This is like casting him out to Siberia. — Chris Kennedy (@Chris_Kennedy2) December 9, 2020

Other roles he has reportedly been considered for include Secretary for Housing and Urban Development – which those familiar with his mayoral stint called "a f**k you to a lot of people" - head of the Environmental Protection Agency, and director of Veterans Affairs.

Pete Buttigieg's approach to housing was racist and harmful to Black people. It would be a slap in the face to put him in HUD."they feel ignored by a white mayor who they contended has failed to tackle South Bend’s economic and racial inequality."https://t.co/3XpcWcVBj7 — Sasha Fennec (@fennec_sasha) December 8, 2020

EPA would be just as disastrously egregious. And in general, he's not qualified to head any Administrative Agency. I hope this report has zero basis in fact. — Erin You Ain't Pro Life Without A Mask (@chargrille) December 8, 2020

Despite his lack of experience, Buttigieg has supposedly asked the transition team to consider him for a foreign policy or national security position. Several news outlets have interpreted this as laying the groundwork for another presidential run in 2024.

Biden's motives for appointing the Indiana politician to a senior foreign policy role may have had less to do with experience than nostalgia. When Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination in March to endorse Biden, the former vice president remarked that Buttigieg "reminds me of my son Beau," deeming the comparison "the highest compliment I can give any man or woman." The younger Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

