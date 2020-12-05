Trump lawyer decries Georgia GOP senators for ‘ties to China’ as Obama says runoff results will ‘determine future’ of Biden term

Rhetoric around the Georgia Senate runoff election is heating up, as Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue drew the ire of Trump lawyer Lin Wood, while Barack Obama says that a Democrat loss could stall a Biden presidency.

In a series of tweets Friday evening, Wood blasted Loeffler and Perdue, who face a special runoff election in January, for not demanding the Georgia legislature be called into a special session to overturn the election in President Donald Trump’s favor.

Wood claimed both Republicans have ties to China, though he did not provide specific evidence for this accusation.

Sen. Loeffler and her husband, Wood said, “are in over their heads in Communist China money. That is why she does not demand GA legislature be ordered into [special] session. Wake up, GA & America! We must #FightBack against the Communist Wave."

Doug Collins @RepDougCollins won over 50% & @KLoeffler lost. She & her husband are in over their heads in Communist China money. That is why she does not demand GA legislature be ordered into special session.Wake up, GA & America! We must #FightBack against the Communist Wave. https://t.co/A70U151MaO — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 4, 2020

Wood has become an especially controversial figure among Trump supporters and conservatives in light of recent comments encouraging Republicans not to vote in the upcoming runoff election, claiming it will be “another rigged election.” The comments were made at a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally this week highlighting allegations of voter fraud in the presidential election in Georgia, a state Joe Biden has won but Trump has claimed was stolen from him through illegal ballot dumps.

Republicans like Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Newt Gingrich have attacked Wood, with the former referring to him as a Democrat “grifter” and the latter berating him as “totally destructive.”

Wood also accused Sen. David Perdue of “ties to China” and said he asked for a refund in donations from the Republican. Wood also accused Perdue of directly giving these donations to Super PACs - something a candidate is prohibited from doing.

2. When I called Perdue’s office & expressed concern that my donation exceeded the $5,600 limit, I was told it was legal because he gave it to various PAC’s. A candidate cannot directly solicit PAC donations. Something is not right with @sendavidperdue. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 4, 2020

Yes I would. @sendavidperdue is NOT fighting for We The People to protect our vote & validate landslide GA win by @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/ms58ESoHS3 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 4, 2020

Wood has even extended the accusations of connections to China to Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state election official George Sterling, also a Republican, both of whom he referred to as “traitors” on Saturday for their lack of support for the president.

While Wood has been on Trump’s side when it comes to voter fraud allegations, the lawyer is a troublesome figure for Republicans due to past ties to the Democrat Party. According to The Daily Caller, Wood has not voted in a Republican primary since 2004, and has donated $40,000 to Democrats since 2006.

While Loeffler and Perdue face attacks from Trump’s attorney, they are also dealing with the weight of former President Barack Obama campaigning against them.

Also on rt.com My Pillow guy says Trump will ‘100% be PRESIDENT’ for next four years after speaking with lawyers

During a virtual rally featuring Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, Obama said Georgia’s special election will “determine, ultimately, the course of the Biden presidency.”

Obama claimed Republicans losing a majority in the Senate would force more moderate conservatives to work with Democrats. “This is not just about Georgia. This is about America. This is about the world, and it’s in your power to in fact have an impact,” he told voters.

The former president claimed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) sparked a “progress halt” during his presidency, and warned that history could repeat itself during Biden’s first term.

Georgia’s special election will take place on January 5, and Trump will be campaigning in support of Loeffler and Perdue in the state on Saturday evening.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!