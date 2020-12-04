My Pillow guy says Trump will ‘100% be PRESIDENT’ for next four years after speaking with lawyers

One of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, has complete faith the Republican will win reelection after a meeting with lawyer Sidney Powell.

At a protest outside Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s home, which included a hearse carrying fake ballots to represent dead people that allegedly voted in the presidential election, Lindell made his ironclad confidence in Trump known.

“I want to get the word out that Donald Trump will be our president for the next four years,” Lindell told Fox News.

“When I go all in like I did for the president in 2016,” Lindell added, “I do my due diligence and I get out there, and I could sit here and tell you, 100 percent. Not 98 percent. 100 percent.”

The business owner and author said he’s spoken to Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, so he knows “firsthand” there is enough evidence to prove Trump’s claims of voter fraud in states like Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Lindell alleged in a separate interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network that Trump was receiving so many votes that it “broke the algorithms” of the Dominion voting machines, and then votes were changed to Biden. Trump has also claimed the Dominion voting machines used to count ballots could have been tampered with, and he’s also alleged dumps of illegal ballots in various counties in swing states helped Biden come out victorious in the election.

“There’s so much [evidence] that when everybody sees what’s there, even the Democrats are gonna go, ‘well, at least we tried.’” — Mike Lindell still thinks Trump is on track to serve four more years pic.twitter.com/vAQb3jZEm3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2020

Mike Lindell claims Trump received so many votes that it “broke the algorithms and the machines,” then poll workers decided to “backfill” votes for Biden pic.twitter.com/1UTdOGuPPN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2020

Lindell, whose company advertises heavily on Fox News, is taking part in the March for Trump bus tour, a trip across multiple states that is meant to highlight alleged corruption in the presidential election.

“We are going to end up in D.C. I want people to have the awareness of what went on because the mainstream media is not showing you this,” he said, “but all the corruption, by the time it’s all opened up here and they see it, even the Democrats are going to go, ‘Wow, at least my party tried to steal it.’”

We are unanimous! @realDonaldTrump will be our president for four more years! pic.twitter.com/GWqoE8TEcS — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) December 4, 2020

Lindell’s support of Trump’s legal efforts to prove he was the actual winner in the presidential election has earned the conservative a fresh round of triggered criticism from liberals on social media.

My fellow Americans, I just want you to know that us Minnesotans are for the most part sane and loving people. I repeat most. Please don’t hold Michelle Bachman and the My Pillow Guy against us forever. We have some crazies like all states, but please forgive us. 😊 — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) December 4, 2020

