 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Deep State Dan’: GOP Rep Crenshaw called ‘swamp creature,’ likened to John McCain after urging Georgians to vote in Senate runoff

4 Dec, 2020 16:19
Get short URL
‘Deep State Dan’: GOP Rep Crenshaw called ‘swamp creature,’ likened to John McCain after urging Georgians to vote in Senate runoff
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Andrew Harnik
Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw was branded a “globalist” and a “deep state” tool after he condemned Donald Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell for telling Georgians not to vote in upcoming Senate runoffs.

“Lin Wood is a Democrat that wants Republicans to self-destruct,” Crenshaw tweeted on Thursday. “Just because he wears a MAGA hat does not mean he shares a single value with you,” he said, adding “He’s a grifter.”

Thus, Crenshaw joined a slew of conservative voices, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who initially supported Donald Trump’s election fraud claims in the 2020 contest, but were outraged at how Wood and Powell chose to push the issue. 

All eyes are on Georgia now, as the January runoff elections will decide which party takes the US senate.

The two Trump attorneys told a Georgia rally crowd on Wednesday not to vote for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue until they vocally backed Trump in his election fraud claims.

“If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote, they’ve got to earn it!” Wood proclaimed, while Powell said Georgians should hold onto their ballots until “their vote was secure.”

There were plenty of avid conservatives who agreed with the lawyers’ political strategy more than with Crenshaw’s, however.

The congressman’s message was taken to be anti-Trump and pro-establishment. He was even dubbed “Deep State Dan” as tweeters accused him of being a “globalist” and a “swamp creature.”

Conservative blogger Michelle Malkin mockingly called him “John McCain in an eyepatch,” referring to Trump’s late detractor in the Senate.

While Crenshaw mockingly called Wood a Democrat, his defenders insisted he was a “patriot” and merely “demanding politicians do the right thing.” 

“Dan Crenshaw sold America out,” tweeted former GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke.

The intra-party backlash to Wood’s and Powell’s appeal for voters to stay away from the polls appears to be growing. Previously, Senator Ted Cruz called Wood a “clown” for risking Republicans’ chances to win the Senate.

Also on rt.com ‘Chickens coming to roost?’ Gingrich roasted after attacking pro-Trump lawyers for telling Georgians not to vote in Senate runoffs

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies