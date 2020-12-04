‘Deep State Dan’: GOP Rep Crenshaw called ‘swamp creature,’ likened to John McCain after urging Georgians to vote in Senate runoff

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw was branded a “globalist” and a “deep state” tool after he condemned Donald Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell for telling Georgians not to vote in upcoming Senate runoffs.

“Lin Wood is a Democrat that wants Republicans to self-destruct,” Crenshaw tweeted on Thursday. “Just because he wears a MAGA hat does not mean he shares a single value with you,” he said, adding “He’s a grifter.”

Lin Wood is a Democrat that wants Republicans to self-destruct. Just because he wears a MAGA hat does not mean he shares a single value with you. He just wants your donations for his legal fees. He’s a grifter. VOTE IN GEORGIA. PROTECT THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF THE LAST 4 YEARS. https://t.co/d8CwTQUS5V — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 4, 2020

Thus, Crenshaw joined a slew of conservative voices, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who initially supported Donald Trump’s election fraud claims in the 2020 contest, but were outraged at how Wood and Powell chose to push the issue.

All eyes are on Georgia now, as the January runoff elections will decide which party takes the US senate.

The two Trump attorneys told a Georgia rally crowd on Wednesday not to vote for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue until they vocally backed Trump in his election fraud claims.

“If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote, they’ve got to earn it!” Wood proclaimed, while Powell said Georgians should hold onto their ballots until “their vote was secure.”

There were plenty of avid conservatives who agreed with the lawyers’ political strategy more than with Crenshaw’s, however.

The congressman’s message was taken to be anti-Trump and pro-establishment. He was even dubbed “Deep State Dan” as tweeters accused him of being a “globalist” and a “swamp creature.”

Conservative blogger Michelle Malkin mockingly called him “John McCain in an eyepatch,” referring to Trump’s late detractor in the Senate.

Dan Crenshaw is a globalist John McCain in an eyepatch who loves to party hardy while our country burns. PROTECT OUR ELECTION SYSTEM & OUR COUNTRY, NOT THE GOP SWAMP! https://t.co/bWw2SSmccX — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) December 4, 2020

Ok Deepstate Dan! — President-Elect Trumpwarrior2020 (@TrumpWarrior201) December 4, 2020

...Says Dan the swamp creature. — MaryA (@inthenow17) December 4, 2020

While Crenshaw mockingly called Wood a Democrat, his defenders insisted he was a “patriot” and merely “demanding politicians do the right thing.”

“Dan Crenshaw sold America out,” tweeted former GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke.

Dan Crenshaw sold America out on the 2nd Amendment and immigration, then handed our Historical Monuments over to the mob. Lin Wood is doing more to defend America now than you have ever done in elected office. https://t.co/lbCafX7rTu — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) December 4, 2020

He is a patriot, and he is demanding these politicians stand up and do the right thing. — The Observer (@__gadfly_) December 4, 2020

whatever party Lin represents,he's right. I live in GA & after what I witnessed today, I nor anyone I know will vote in Jan. — Tana McKinney (@TanaMcKinney) December 4, 2020

The intra-party backlash to Wood’s and Powell’s appeal for voters to stay away from the polls appears to be growing. Previously, Senator Ted Cruz called Wood a “clown” for risking Republicans’ chances to win the Senate.

Also on rt.com ‘Chickens coming to roost?’ Gingrich roasted after attacking pro-Trump lawyers for telling Georgians not to vote in Senate runoffs

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!