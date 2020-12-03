‘Chickens coming to roost?’ Gingrich roasted after attacking pro-Trump lawyers for telling Georgians not to vote in Senate runoffs

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich, supporter of Donald Trump’s election 2020 voter fraud claims, attacked attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell for pushing this very issue by urging Georgians not to vote in upcoming Senate runoffs.

The ex-GOP leader called the activist lawyers “totally destructive” on Thursday, adding “their ‘don’t vote’ strategy will cripple America.”

“Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff,” Gingrich exclaimed in a tweet, referring to the fact that the January vote will decide which party is going to take the US Senate.

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America

Gingrich, Powell and Wood previously appeared to be on the same page, with regards to speculating that the recent presidential election was rigged via massive voter fraud, despite there being no compelling evidence.

The former lawmaker apparently changed his tune, though, after the two lawyers held a rally on Wednesday, where they pleaded with Georgians not to vote in the pivotal senate runoffs.

“I think I would encourage all Georgians that you will not vote at all until your vote is secure,” Powell said, calling on the governor to investigate the state’s polling machines provided to counties by Dominion Voting Systems.

“If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote they’ve got to earn it!” Wood proclaimed, saying that both of Georgia’s senators should commit to the “vote security” cause.

Gingrich’s tone shift over the ‘voter fraud’ theory was seen as a “chickens coming home to roost” moment, as the pro-Trump movement he spearheaded could now effectively hurt his own party.

“Newt trolling the insanity he largely created is the plot twist I didn’t see coming,” tweeted the Daily Beast's editor at large, Molly Jong-Fast.

Others overtly ridiculed Gingrich for the 'voter fraud' claims he appeared to have previously entertained. Some even called him a "deep state plant" and a "CIA hologram" who "just helps the globalists."

Some, however, dismissed Gingrich's pro-GOP message by saying that they care more about "our election system."

Currently, the president is gearing up to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue in the traditionally ‘red’ state at the weekend. Last month, Trump’s reelection team distanced itself from Powell, whose promise to “release the kraken” in the form of tangible voter fraud evidence didn’t seem to pan out.

