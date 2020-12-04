Goodbye MAGA, hello... Blue MAGA? Dem ripoff hats repulse even liberals

Even liberals aren’t buying into an attempt to replace Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan and famous hats with a Democrat spin.

President Trump’s red MAGA hats have become a signature look for his most loyal supporters since they were introduced during his first presidential campaign.

The red hats flood campaign rallies and inspire outrage when celebrities like Kanye West and ‘Lil Pump sport them. But one company is now trying to replace the hats with a liberal spin on the concept to celebrate a future where Trump is no longer in office.

Blue MAGA hats, which sport the phrase “made America great already,” have gotten the attention of social media, and they appear to anger the president’s critics as much as the originals.

Also on rt.com Biden tells CNN his son Hunter’s business dealings will be kept away from presidency & government after network's cover-up exposed

Critics have slammed the design, which retails on Amazon for around 15 dollars, and accused its makers of trying to replace one “cult” with another.

“We already have Blue MAGA. It's called not being MAGA,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted, one of just a flurry of messages giving the cold shoulder to the caps.

“We don’t need another cult. America just survived one. Enough with this. Not hats. Not chants. No crimes. No lies,” actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted.

“We have been warning about #BlueMAGA and the growing cultishness in the Democratic party all year long and now it is a reality,” podcaster Ryan Knight wrote.

“The Democrats are now making blue Maga hats. Who would’ve thought our entire country would turn into Bloods vs the Crips or even social slayer?” YouTuber David Keem added.

The Democrats are now making blue Maga hats.. Who would’ve thought our entire country would turn into bloods vs the Crips or even social slayer? pic.twitter.com/XGQKu2W3dS — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 4, 2020

Just so we’re clear...Blue MAGA is NOT a thing!!EVER!!! — 🏳️‍🌈ᏒᎧᎷᏋᎩ🏳️‍🌈 WE DID IT!!!!! (@jamnspoon2) December 4, 2020

Blue MAGA hats are the stupidest idea since red MAGA hats. — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) December 4, 2020

For the love of all the good that is left in our lives now, please DO NOT make blue MAGA a thing.We will NOT be friends, EVER. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 4, 2020

Though they have no official connection to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, the Biden Harris Hats have celebrated the Democrat’s victory and attempted to connect themselves to him as much as possible.

“Biden ‘Made America Great Already’ because he is sending Trump to prison,” the company behind the hats recently tweeted, along with images of people sporting the blue hats.

You “Made America Great Already” simply by firing and evicting Trump from our White House.Get your BIDEN “BLUE” MAGA HAT now. Biden “Made America Great Already” because he is sending Trump to prison. Hats 🧢 are on Amazon. 🇺🇸🧢🇺🇸#45TransitionToPrison@BidenHarrisHatspic.twitter.com/LUMnKNAbuE — Biden Harris Hats (@BidenHarrisHats) December 3, 2020

The company’s Twitter profile promises these blue MAGA hats will help “drown the red sea of hate.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!