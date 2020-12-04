 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Biden tells CNN his son Hunter’s business dealings will be kept away from presidency & government after network's cover-up exposed

4 Dec, 2020 05:28
FILE PHOTO: Joe Biden embraces his son Hunter at an election rally, after news outlets announced that Biden won the 2020 presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, November 7, 2020. ©  Reuters / Andrew Harnik
Presumed US president-elect Joe Biden has vowed that his family’s dealings – including those of his son, Hunter – will not conflict with his role as commander in chief, dismissing prior allegations of inappropriate business deals.

“My son, my family, will not be involved in any business, any enterprise, that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict, with the appropriate distance from, the presidency and government,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview on Thursday.

The business ties of both Hunter and Jim Biden – the son and brother of the president-elect, respectively – have come under fire in the past, with a bombshell New York Post report in October alleging the two peddled the career politician’s influence to foreign companies.

Based on a trove of emails reportedly obtained from a computer belonging to Hunter, the report also indicated that Joe Biden, as vice president under Barack Obama, met with an executive at Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, where Hunter sat on the board of directors and raked in a $50,000 monthly salary despite having no prior experience in the industry. The Biden family has denied all wrongdoing, with the former vice president insisting he never spoke with his son about any of his business transactions.

Tapper’s query to Biden about potential conflicts of interest came just hours after the conservative muckraking outfit Project Veritas leaked recordings from CNN’s daily morning briefings, in which network president Jeffrey Zucker is heard urging subordinates to dismiss the explosive Post story. Dubbing it “the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign,” Zucker slammed the report’s main source, attorney and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, as a “useful idiot,” apparently echoing allegations the emails were part of a ‘Russian disinformation’ scheme. 

However, both the director of National Intelligence and the FBI have stated that they have seen no evidence to indicate Russian involvement – as CNN itself reported in October.

