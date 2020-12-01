 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
World’s most powerful radio telescope COLLAPSES in Puerto Rico, after decades of hunting alien signals from space (PHOTOS)

1 Dec, 2020 16:39
FILE PHOTO: The Arecibo Observatory space telescope, seen on November 7, 2020 © Reuters / UCF
The gigantic radio telescope at Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has come crashing down, ending decades of extraterrestrial discoveries. The telescope was previously damaged, and was due to close.

The telescope’s 820-ton instrument platform broke free of its steel cables and crashed through the 1,000ft (305m) wide dish below on Monday night, the National Science Foundation (NSF) said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The observatory had been closed since August, after an auxiliary cable snapped and tore a 100-foot gash in the dish. Following another cable breakage in early November, the NSF announced that its engineers were working on decommissioning the giant telescope. 

Prior to its series of mishaps, funding for the telescope had been steadily reduced over the past decade, despite protest from the scientific community.

Photos taken from overhead showed the dish laid to waste, and littered with debris, while shots from ground level showed the telescope’s support towers still standing, but no longer supporting the massive instrument platform.

Originally designed to track Soviet satellites and ballistic missiles in the 1950s, the Arecibo facility was eventually built in the early 1960s and turned its sights to space instead. Funded by the NSF and NASA, the telescope was at the forefront of astronomical discovery for more than five decades. It was used to determine the rotation period of the planet Mercury, to prove the existence of neutron stars, take the first direct image of an asteroid, and trace mysterious radio bursts from the furthest reaches of outer space.

Data from Arecibo has been used in the search for extraterrestrial life since the 1970s, and the telescope was used in 1974 to shoot the ‘Arecibo message’ 25,000 light-years into space. The message, a pattern of ones and zeros, included numbers, stick figures, chemical formulae, and a crude image of the telescope itself.

The telescope’s huge size and iconic construction saw it used in the final chase scene of the 1995 James Bond film ‘Goldeneye’.

