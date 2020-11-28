Conservative actor Jon Voight sets off liberal Hollywood in pro-Trump video slamming Pelosi, Newsom as ‘disgrace to mankind’

Conservative actor Jon Voight has slammed Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) as a “disgrace to mankind” in a viral video earning him a new round of hatred from outraged liberals.

“We must not allow our nation to crumble. This is what they want: to destroy America,” Voight said in the video warning the US is in “great danger” under a Joe Biden administration.

President Trump is the only man who can save this nation. Let us fight this evil now and know that God’s truths will expose them all.

The ‘Ray Donovan’ actor is one of Trump’s few vocal Hollywood supporters, having made numerous videos praising him and even speaking at his presidential inauguration.

The actor also slammed Governor Gavin Newsom for his continued lockdown restrictions imposed on California, an effort to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newsom, as well as his “relative” Pelosi, Voight argued, is a “disgrace to mankind” who has “destroyed many lives” with his shutdown orders.

“I’ve been attacked by my fellow peers, saying I am preaching violence,” Voight said after encouraging Americans to “fight this battle now” and get Democrats out of office.

“The truth is,” he added, “they all are [preaching violence]. The Left are burning and destroying our cities.”

Voight’s videos in support of the president have often earned him criticism from not only liberal pundits, but even fellow entertainment industry professionals, including some he’s worked with. His latest video was no different.

“Here's the crazy thing: Jon Voight is an AMAZING actor,” television writer and producer Cheo Hodari Coker tweeted on Saturday in response to Voight. The two worked together on ‘Ray Donovan,’ in which Voight is part of the main cast, and Hodari Coker called the actor “one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Warm. Attentive. Smart.”

However, the writer continued, “he gets a mic and platform, and he loses his goddamn mind. It makes it hard to hold on to the good memories you have.”

Talbert Swan, a bishop, tweeted Voight can “go to Hades with a gasoline soaked jumpsuit.”

“Truly great actor. Really awful human,” filmmaker Andy Ostroy added.

Actor Billy Baldwin blasted Voight for “inciting violence” and suggested he seek mental health treatment.

Voight has found support from fellow Trump supporters, including actor Randy Quaid, who responded to Voight’s latest video, saying, “I’ll share a foxhole with you anytime.”

