‘Leftists are evil’: Conservative actor Jon Voight says Democrats serve SATAN in pro-Trump speech (VIDEO)

Academy Award winning actor Jon Voight caused a splash online after posting a short video arguing that the US presidential election was a fraud and citing an “evil” leftist alliance with Satan as the driving force.

The ‘National Treasure’ star said he was “disgusted with this lie that [Joe] Biden has been chosen,” in the Tuesday clip, referencing the Democrats’ win against Donald Trump during the November 3 contest, which Trump has challenged.

“There will be a price to pay,” Voight assured viewers, warning ominously: “The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping toward the horror they will be in for.”

We all know the truth pic.twitter.com/Jf2UXj1Vn0 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 11, 2020

The actor then called Trump’s ongoing attempts to prove massive voter fraud and win the election “the battle of righteousness versus Satan.” Lest anyone assume he was exaggerating, he reiterated the point: “Yes, Satan, because these leftists are evil, corrupt and they want to tear down this nation… Let us fight this fight as it is our last fight on earth.”

Voight’s direct comparison of his political opponents to Biblical forces of evil quickly trended on Twitter, with many laughing off his speech as “lies” and tinfoil hat conspiracy theory.

You really guzzled the conspiracy koolaid huh? — Zerconil (@zerconil) November 11, 2020

This is so sad. This guy was such a great actor and now he can't even memorize his lies, I mean lines. — Jonny Nelson (@fulljonnynelson) November 11, 2020

Others mocked Voight’s overly dramatic tone, implying his mental health is suffering. “Under our new President you’ll receive much better mental health care,” one of the actor’s critics quipped.

Don't worry. Under our new President you'll receive much better mental health care. — Peter Shankman (@petershankman) November 11, 2020

Jon Voight be like pic.twitter.com/mBgEwdgcGZ — John Stanley Hunter (@JohnStanHunter) November 11, 2020

On the other hand, some appeared to fully agree with the thespian, calling his speech “brilliant and clearly stated,” while agreeing that Joe Biden is indeed “the Devil.”

Joe Biden is the Devil — Payton (@Payton84141912) November 11, 2020

Brilliant and clearly stated. https://t.co/NLGnBCpB5V — Nick Simone (@SamEnnes) November 11, 2020

Also on rt.com Mr. President, is that you? Anti-Trumpers fall for fake Fox News ‘interview’ with ‘poll worker’ who sounds EXACTLY like Trump

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!