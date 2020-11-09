 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Lazy’ & ‘lame’: McDonald’s roasted online for ‘McPlant’ brand name for new meat-free burgers

9 Nov, 2020 19:57
JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP ©  JOE RAEDLE;  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA;  Getty Images via AFP
McDonald’s will be foraying into plant-based meat alternatives with its new 'McPlant' food line. Despite it being a serious move by the fast food giant, the online response seemed primarily focused on the project’s name.

“McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,” said the company’s president of international business Ian Borden during an investor presentation on Monday.

The McPlant line is under development and may well include plant-based burgers and substitutes for chicken meat among the range, according to Borden. The first trials of the McPlant burger are due to be launched in some markets next year.

“When customers are ready for it, it will be ready for them,” Borden said, describing the McPlant as “delicious-tasting.”

 Online commenters were quick to pounce on the unimaginative title for the project, ridiculing the new product’s “lame” and “lazy” name. 

Among the eye-rolling at the apparent lack of effort on McDonald’s part in christening its new line, some even pondered if the McPlant is going to entail similar takes on conventional McDonald’s menu items like the “Big McPlant.” 

Others quipped that it sounded like “a skateboard trick where you land on your face.”

“McPlant sounds like a spy Burger King would hire to infiltrate McDonalds’ secrets,”joked radio host Alex Kirry.

