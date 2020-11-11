 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mr. President, is that you? Anti-Trumpers fall for fake Fox News ‘interview’ with ‘poll worker’ who sounds EXACTLY like Trump

11 Nov, 2020 13:27
FILE PHOTO © AFP / SAUL LOEB
As Donald Trump attempts to prove voter fraud in last week’s election, an edited Fox News clip has fooled his critics on Twitter, with users eager to believe that POTUS himself had called into the network as an anonymous source.

The video, posted by comedian and notorious Twitter trickster Nick Lutsko went viral Wednesday morning. In the clip, conservative host Laura Ingraham was seen supposedly interviewing an anonymous election worker who “saw something suspicious” in the parking lot of a polling station. 

“Thousands of votes are gathered and they come and they’re dumped in locations and all of a sudden you lose elections that you think you’re gonna win,” claimed the suspiciously Trump-sounding ‘poll worker.’

In his quest for maximum deception, Lutsko presented the video as a gotcha moment, writing: “This is definitely Trump” and earning himself more than 27,000 retweets of the fake clip.

And “definitely Trump” it was, with the audio being taken directly from an April press conference. A close listener might have even spotted the sounds of camera shutters in the fake interview.

In the original clip, Ingraham was actually interviewing an anonymous poll worker, alleging irregularities at their station. That person, however, sounded nothing like the outgoing POTUS, with his quite unique mannerisms and cadence.

Nevertheless, Lutsko fooled many viewers, with some overanalyzing the clip and coming to the obvious conclusion that the voice indeed belonged to Trump.

Having gone viral, the video quickly launched the name ‘John Barron’ into the top US Twitter trends, as users were reminded of Trump’s real-life alias he used in the 1980s, who he pretended was his own spokesperson.

After seeing through the ruse, some commended the video for “very good” editing and credibility. “I absolutely and unashamedly fell for this hard and I wouldn't have it any other way,” confessed one of the viewers.

Others came up with their own parodies of the edited clip. One especially creative user posted the video with the Sesame Street Muppet Elmo revealing the secrets of ballot fraud in Nevada instead.

