Federal appeals court rejects Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania voter fraud lawsuit, Supreme Court could be next

A federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected the Trump campaign’s attempt to challenge the state’s vote, alleging massive fraud – a claim the judges found “no merit” for.

The decision was the latest legal loss for President Donald Trump, who continues to insist he actually won the presidential election and massive voter fraud is behind Joe Biden’s lead.

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy,” Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee, wrote in the decision of the three judge panel. “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so.”

Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.

The case had been argued in lower court by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has been front and center in the president’s legal battle. He previously spoke of fraudulent ballots and discrimination against Republican poll watchers in Pennsylvania during a public hearing this week.

The president’s legal team appears undeterred by the loss, as fellow lawyer Jenna Ellis took to Twitter to slam the court’s decision and pledge that the case will be taken to the US Supreme Court through appeal.

“The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud,” she tweeted on Friday. “We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature. On to SCOTUS!”

President Trump has said he will leave the White House if the Electoral College confirms Biden’s win, but in a Friday tweet, he claimed his opponent “can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained.”

