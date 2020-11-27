 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump says Biden can only move into White House if he ‘PROVES’ his votes weren’t ‘illegally obtained’

27 Nov, 2020 17:48
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after he participated in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 26, 2020. © Reuters / Erin Scott
Donald Trump has warned presumed President-elect Joe Biden that he can only ascend to the presidency by “proving” his votes in the 2020 election “were not fraudulently obtained,” though he earlier agreed to an orderly transition.

“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained,” Trump tweeted on Friday. 

The incumbent president added that Biden has a “big unsolvable problem,” citing allegations of “massive voter fraud” in cities like Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, which he has been raging about for weeks.

Trump’s apparent new requirement for an orderly transition of power comes on the heels of comments he made earlier this week, saying he would “certainly” leave the White House if the US Electoral College certifies the “rigged” election result for Biden. 

He added, however, that it would be a “mistake” for them to accept “fraudulent” election results and that it would be a “very hard thing” to concede.

Trump has so far refused to concede the election to Biden, despite the Democrat leading in the popular vote and Electoral College, according to official tallies. He has instead set out on a quest to prove that illegally cast ballots in multiple states led to his opponent’s victory and launched multiple lawsuits in an effort to overturn results in certain states.

While Trump and some of his top lawyers have claimed several times he still has a “clear path to victory,” the president’s chances of victory appear to be growing slimmer as his campaign’s litigious efforts keep swinging and missing.

Multiple election suits have already been dismissed or withdrawn across the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona. Those left active are either fighting over thousands of votes, unlikely to overturn the election, or are uphill battles over the legality of a states’ electoral processes.

