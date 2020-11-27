Russia strikes deal with India to produce 100 million doses of Spuntik V Covid-19 vaccine per year

Follow RT on

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Indian generic pharmaceutical company Hetero have agreed to produce more than 100 million doses of Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine per year on Indian soil.

Production is set to start at the beginning of next year, the RDIF, which funded the development of the Russian vaccine, said in a statement. RDIF and Hetero, one of India’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies, agree to produce over 100 million doses of the #SputnikV vaccine in IndiaRead more: https://t.co/bJL0Yg60CL — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 27, 2020 DETAILS TO FOLLOW