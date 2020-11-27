 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia strikes deal with India to produce 100 million doses of Spuntik V Covid-19 vaccine per year

27 Nov, 2020 06:32
Russia strikes deal with India to produce 100 million doses of Spuntik V Covid-19 vaccine per year
Bottles with the Sputnik V vaccine are presented in Moscow. August 2020. © Vladimir Pesnya / Spuntik
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Indian generic pharmaceutical company Hetero have agreed to produce more than 100 million doses of Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine per year on Indian soil.

Production is set to start at the beginning of next year, the RDIF, which funded the development of the Russian vaccine, said in a statement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

