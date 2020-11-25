Portland protesters get rude awakening at ICE facility as DHS officers rush crowd (VIDEOS)

Protesters in Portland, Oregon clashed with federal officers after gathering at an ICE facility. Video shows agents dispersing the crowd and detaining multiple demonstrators, one of whom claims the act is “anti-semitic.”

Protesters gathered in front of a Portland ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility on Tuesday night and after multiple warnings to stay off the property and not to block a driveway entrance, officers left the building and quickly dispersed the small crowd.

A small group of protesters have gathered on front of the ICE detention facility in SW Portland. Homeland Security has just given the first warning for crowds to stay off building property. #PortlandProtest#PDXProtest#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/O7pSLLBzz1 — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) November 25, 2020

The officers made multiple targeted arrests and used pepper balls, according to local media.

One demonstrator was forced to the ground and began calling the officers “anti-semtitic” and identifying himself as Jewish. Another appeared to resist officers as he ran away and his head was forced into a pole as he was brought to the ground.

Other protesters hurled profanities at the agents while they brought the detainees into the building.

Federal officers just arrested two demonstrators outside the ICE building in Southwest Portland and fired several pepper balls at others who were protesting outside. “What’s outrageous? Kids in cages,” protesters chanted earlier. #PortlandProtests#PDXprotestspic.twitter.com/DwwIXUDjTJ — pierce singgih (@piercesinggih) November 25, 2020

Two antifa black bloc militants were arrested at the Portland ICE facility tonight. One of the arrestees (who is fully covered) shouts that the officers are anti-Semitic for arresting him. #PortlandRiots#antifapic.twitter.com/fZ4jk5XnJp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2020

Federal agents eventually created a perimeter around the building and warned protesters to move back and keep the driveway entrance clear.

DHS agents have come out briefly again to secure the driveway for 2 vehicles to enter. They have since withdrawn within the building. #PortlandProtest#PDXProtest#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/QXf5ulevOs — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) November 25, 2020

The crowd dispersed shortly after midnight, according to local reporters, and the Department of Homeland Security has not released any official word on the incidents.

Federal Protective Services agents expanded their perimeter & pushed protesters to the intersection across the street from the ICE detention facility. They withdrew back into the building shortly after. #PortlandProtest#PDXProtest#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/wlTNkfRr4Z — Justin Yau (@PDocumentarians) November 25, 2020

