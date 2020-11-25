 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Portland protesters get rude awakening at ICE facility as DHS officers rush crowd (VIDEOS)

25 Nov, 2020 23:31
©  REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Protesters in Portland, Oregon clashed with federal officers after gathering at an ICE facility. Video shows agents dispersing the crowd and detaining multiple demonstrators, one of whom claims the act is “anti-semitic.”

Protesters gathered in front of a Portland ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) facility on Tuesday night and after multiple warnings to stay off the property and not to block a driveway entrance, officers left the building and quickly dispersed the small crowd.

The officers made multiple targeted arrests and used pepper balls, according to local media.

One demonstrator was forced to the ground and began calling the officers “anti-semtitic” and identifying himself as Jewish. Another appeared to resist officers as he ran away and his head was forced into a pole as he was brought to the ground.

Other protesters hurled profanities at the agents while they brought the detainees into the building.

Federal agents eventually created a perimeter around the building and warned protesters to move back and keep the driveway entrance clear.

The crowd dispersed shortly after midnight, according to local reporters, and the Department of Homeland Security has not released any official word on the incidents.

