‘Black trans lives matter’: Numerous businesses destroyed by Portland protesters (PHOTOS)

21 Nov, 2020 18:14
©  REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Portland in Oregon faced violent protests once again on Friday night, with numerous businesses destroyed and messages like “Black Trans Lives Matter” sprayed onto buildings.

Portland Police reported that two separate groups gathered on the evening of Transgender Remembrance Day and committed numerous acts of vandalism to businesses in the city, including a Whole Foods and numerous banks.

The first group of nearly 30 spray-painted the Mexican Consulate and then headed to the Multnomah County Courthouse where police stopped ongoing vandalism and the dispersed crowd. No arrests were made.

A second group of nearly 100, dressed all in black and wearing masks and helmets, smashed the windows of multiple banks while employees were still inside. They sprayed graffiti on the buildings, but dispersed before police arrived. Again, no arrests were made. 

Video and photos of the destruction captured by local media show the level of the vandalism, which included messages such as, “black trans lives matter,” as well as the name Tete Gulley, a transgender resident found dead over the summer in a Portland park. Her death was ruled a suicide, but activists have alleged murder and claimed police did not investigate thoroughly enough.

A Wells Fargo bank that was targeted had messages written on it such as, “blood on your hands” and “burn the banks.” It was one of many targeted by the protesters.

According to police, a motorized scooter was thrown through a Chase bank window.

A Whole Foods grocery store was also heavily damaged during the demonstrations.

Social media posts promoting the protest encouraged people there to avoid streaming the event and to bring “art supplies.”

