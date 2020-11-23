2 killed in stabbing rampage at church in San Jose, California

Two people have died and several others have sustained serious injuries in a knife attack that occurred at a church in San Jose, California.

The stabbing spree at Grace Baptist Church, located near the San Jose State University campus, resulted in two fatalities and left several others with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sunday night’s incident did not occur during a church service, authorities said, explaining that the attack happened after a group of homeless people had been let into the building to get them out of the cold.

Local media reported a suspect had been detained, but San Jose police did not confirm that an arrest was made in connection to the attack.

