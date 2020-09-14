GRAPHIC photo shows injured LA county deputy who gave first aid to partner and radioed for help despite being SHOT THROUGH THE JAW

A female Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot in Saturday’s attack was able to administer first aid to her partner and call for help despite a bullet going through her jaw, a report accompanied by a shocking image reveals.

The unidentified deputy, who was described as a 31-year-old woman with a six-year-old son, radioed for help and applied a tourniquet to her partner’s wounds, according to reporting by Bill Melugin of Fox 11 Los Angeles. The other deputy was described as a 24-year-old man. A screen capture from surveillance video of the incident shows the female deputy standing over her partner, who was kneeling behind a steel pillar, with blood covering the front of her uniform.

NEW: LASD & the families of the two ambushed deputies have given me permission to show this graphic photo of the moment after they were shot. I’m told female deputy was shot through jaw, still radioed for help & applied tourniquet to male deputy’s wounds. Both stable now. @FOXLApic.twitter.com/6m06qec1v2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 14, 2020

Both deputies joined the Sheriff's Department 14 months ago and work in its transit security bureau at the Compton metro rail station. They were sitting in their parked patrol car at the station Saturday when a man described as a black male between 28 and 30 years old walked up to their vehicle, raised a handgun and fired repeatedly through the passenger-side window before fleeing on foot.

The deputies were taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood for emergency surgery. The female deputy was shot in the arms and jaw and was listed in critical but stable condition late Sunday. The male deputy was shot in the forehead, arms and hand. Both were expected to survive, which Sheriff Alex Villanueva called a "double miracle."

Also on rt.com ‘We HOPE THEY DIE’: Blocking emergency room and wishing death on ambushed officers may be final straw in BLM’s PR suicide

President Donald Trump posted a Twitter message Sunday calling for the shooter to be executed after a "fast trial" if the deputies die. He ramped up his rhetoric at a rally Sunday night in Las Vegas, where he said the assailant is an "animal" and "not a human being."

Los Angeles County's Board of Supervisors agreed to sponsor a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Also on rt.com 'Chickens come home to roost': LA-area town disavows city manager's comments on unprovoked shooting of sheriff's deputies

The female deputy showed "such courage under fire," Twitter pundit Linda Suhler tweeted. "Thank God they will survive. The person responsible will burn in hell." Republican California congressional candidate Beatrice Cardenas said she was "left speechless" by the deputy's heroism.

It’s a rare moment when I am left speechless by this act of heroism 😔Trump should pay them a visit tomorrow. — Beatrice Cardenas (@RealBetyCardens) September 14, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!