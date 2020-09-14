 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
GRAPHIC photo shows injured LA county deputy who gave first aid to partner and radioed for help despite being SHOT THROUGH THE JAW

14 Sep, 2020 22:15
A wounded sheriff's deputy (L) and her partner are shown in a photo posted on Twitter by Bill Melugin of Fox 11 Los Angeles. ©  Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
A female Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot in Saturday’s attack was able to administer first aid to her partner and call for help despite a bullet going through her jaw, a report accompanied by a shocking image reveals.

The unidentified deputy, who was described as a 31-year-old woman with a six-year-old son, radioed for help and applied a tourniquet to her partner’s wounds, according to reporting by Bill Melugin of Fox 11 Los Angeles. The other deputy was described as a 24-year-old man. A screen capture from surveillance video of the incident shows the female deputy standing over her partner, who was kneeling behind a steel pillar, with blood covering the front of her uniform.

Both deputies joined the Sheriff's Department 14 months ago and work in its transit security bureau at the Compton metro rail station. They were sitting in their parked patrol car at the station Saturday when a man described as a black male between 28 and 30 years old walked up to their vehicle, raised a handgun and fired repeatedly through the passenger-side window before fleeing on foot.

The deputies were taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood for emergency surgery. The female deputy was shot in the arms and jaw and was listed in critical but stable condition late Sunday. The male deputy was shot in the forehead, arms and hand. Both were expected to survive, which Sheriff Alex Villanueva called a "double miracle."

President Donald Trump posted a Twitter message Sunday calling for the shooter to be executed after a "fast trial" if the deputies die. He ramped up his rhetoric at a rally Sunday night in Las Vegas, where he said the assailant is an "animal" and "not a human being."

Los Angeles County's Board of Supervisors agreed to sponsor a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The female deputy showed "such courage under fire," Twitter pundit Linda Suhler tweeted. "Thank God they will survive. The person responsible will burn in hell." Republican California congressional candidate Beatrice Cardenas said she was "left speechless" by the deputy's heroism.

