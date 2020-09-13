LA County issues $100,000 reward for information leading to arrest of suspect in cops ambush shooting

The Los Angeles County governing body has earmarked $100,000 for tip-offs that might help police to nab a suspect, described as a young black man, who shot two deputies multiple times in their car on Saturday while unprovoked.

“The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has authorized a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect,” the LA county’s five-member governing body announced on Sunday, as the point-blank shooting of two police officers near a metro station in the city of Compton has attracted nationwide attention, including that of US President Donald Trump.

We at @LASDHQ would like to offer our sincerest appreciation for the overwhelming support being offered from all over the Nation. We also wish to thank @LACountyBOS for sponsoring the $100K reward for the arrest and conviction of this coward.https://t.co/6NJPRJ0r4wpic.twitter.com/w3WxdDNz31 — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 13, 2020

An unknown attacker, who could be seen on a surveillance video released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, approached the patrol vehicle and discharged his weapon multiple times, heavily injuring two deputies inside, a 31-year-old female officer and her 24-year-old male partner.

The assailant could be seen leaving the scene unimpeded as one of the stricken officers struggles to open the vehicle's door. Despite having been severely hurt by the barrage of gunfire, the officers radioed for help and were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Also on rt.com ‘Animals that must be hit hard!’: Trump unloads after gunman ambushes & shoots LA sheriff’s deputies at point blank range

While the blurry footage released by the department gives away few clues as to the suspect’s appearance and even his gender, prompting speculation online that the attacker could have been a female or even a child, the LASD said that the “suspect is described as a male Black 28-30 years-old.”

The execution-style shooting has prompted the outpouring of support for the officers, with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva offering his “appreciation for the overwhelming support being offered from all over the Nation,” but also sparked protests outside the hospital ward where the officers were being treated for their wounds.

93% peaceful BLM at St. Francis Hospital telling police they will die one by one. #LosAngeles 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/230auQEc2T — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 13, 2020

The activists allegedly tried to storm the emergency room, blocking entries and exits to the hospital, and the chants “we hope they die” rang out in the crowd, police said. Two people were arrested.

Also on rt.com Trump wants ‘DEATH PENALTY’ for attacker who shot LA cops, as protesters chant ‘WE HOPE THEY DIE’

With deputies believed to be clinging to their lives, Trump has called the attacker “animal” and called for “a fast trial” and a “death penalty” for the shooter if officers do not make it.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!