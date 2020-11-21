 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Meet the new boss same as the old’: Biden snaps at reporter for asking coronavirus question

21 Nov, 2020 11:22
Get short URL
‘Meet the new boss same as the old’: Biden snaps at reporter for asking coronavirus question
© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden proved he isn’t much different to President Donald Trump when it comes to dealing with the press after the projected president-elect shouted at a journalist for asking him a coronavirus question on Friday.

After Biden told reporters, “I hope we’re gonna spend a lot of time together,” CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked, “Mr. Biden, the Covid Task Force said it’s safe for students to be in class. Are you going to encourage unions to cooperate more to bring kids back to classroom, sir?”

“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” Biden shot back, before one of his staffers shouted at the remaining journalists, “Guys, let’s go! Move! Let’s go! Out!”

Journalists criticized Biden for his treatment of the reporter, with Spectator USA contributor Stephen L. Miller reacting, “Meet the new boss same as the old boss.”

“This is a good question and his ‘answer’ is bad,” weighed in Fox News contributor Guy Benson, while journalist Christopher D. White declared, “Biden asks reporter why he’s the only one always doing his job.”

Fox News contributor Joe Concha posited that “Shouting questions will again be deemed a bad, disrespectful thing” under Biden, after journalists like CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and Playboy’s Brian Karem were praised for doing the same during Trump conferences and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefings.

Washington Examiner politics reporter Emily Larsen encouraged other journalists to question Biden with a similar passion.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies