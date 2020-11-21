‘Meet the new boss same as the old’: Biden snaps at reporter for asking coronavirus question

Joe Biden proved he isn’t much different to President Donald Trump when it comes to dealing with the press after the projected president-elect shouted at a journalist for asking him a coronavirus question on Friday.

After Biden told reporters, “I hope we’re gonna spend a lot of time together,” CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked, “Mr. Biden, the Covid Task Force said it’s safe for students to be in class. Are you going to encourage unions to cooperate more to bring kids back to classroom, sir?”

“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” Biden shot back, before one of his staffers shouted at the remaining journalists, “Guys, let’s go! Move! Let’s go! Out!”

Asked Biden if he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school because the COVID task force said it is safe to be in the classroom. He didn't answer.“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” he said. pic.twitter.com/x2DsG5Fmgo — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 20, 2020

Journalists criticized Biden for his treatment of the reporter, with Spectator USA contributor Stephen L. Miller reacting, “Meet the new boss same as the old boss.”

Meet the new boss same as the old boss. https://t.co/y5yoSjbg6l — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2020

“This is a good question and his ‘answer’ is bad,” weighed in Fox News contributor Guy Benson, while journalist Christopher D. White declared, “Biden asks reporter why he’s the only one always doing his job.”

This is a good question and his ‘answer’ is bad. https://t.co/4GOl7qiVn1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 21, 2020

Biden asks reporter why he’s the only one always doing his job https://t.co/xhjVozjyGq — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) November 20, 2020

Fox News contributor Joe Concha posited that “Shouting questions will again be deemed a bad, disrespectful thing” under Biden, after journalists like CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins and Playboy’s Brian Karem were praised for doing the same during Trump conferences and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefings.

Washington Examiner politics reporter Emily Larsen encouraged other journalists to question Biden with a similar passion.

Shouting questions will again be deemed a bad, disrespectful thing. https://t.co/RqfREqWyaX — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 21, 2020

More shouting questions at Biden please, Bo can't be the only one!!! https://t.co/gHE08TZNwd — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) November 20, 2020

A completely valid and important question asked in a civil tone...deflected by Biden, who may not have understood it because it wasn't screened by staff first. https://t.co/3FvmdaP9IO — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 21, 2020

It's a great question that deserves an answer from Biden. https://t.co/3L1JZVna70 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 20, 2020

How is that "shouting"?This reporter is about as respectful as you can get https://t.co/M9tWZelSrP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 21, 2020

