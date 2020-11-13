 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

'Ron Burgundy moment' or 'BIDEN MOMENT'? CNN's Lemon appears to read teleprompter cue aloud rather than showing scripted emotion

13 Nov, 2020 22:31
Get short URL
'Ron Burgundy moment' or 'BIDEN MOMENT'? CNN's Lemon appears to read teleprompter cue aloud rather than showing scripted emotion
CNN's Don Lemon is shown at a Democrat presidential debate in July 2019. © Reuters / Lucas Jackson
During CNN host Don Lemon’s report on claims of election fraud in Michigan, he seemed to read aloud a teleprompter cue to “scream” rather than screaming, prompting critics to liken him to the ‘Anchorman’ films’ notorious lead.

“This is fraud, people, scream,” Lemon said on Thursday night during his CNN show. He then appeared to catch himself, saying, “OK, that’s what it says, alright,” before continuing with his report.

Twitter commenters accused CNN of using “fake outrage,” with some calling Lemon’s alleged acting error a “Ron Burgundy moment” and others saying it was a “Biden moment.”

Burgundy is a fictional television newsman, known for his frequent gaffes and insincerity, who was depicted hilariously by comedian Will Ferrell in the movies ‘Anchorman’ and ‘Anchorman 2’. Joe Biden, whom CNN and other media outlets project to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election, was ridiculed for various teleprompter blunders during his campaign, such as reading aloud an “end of quote” cue after delivering a key line in a September 4 speech.

Lemon is known for emotional outbursts on his show, such as when he teared up in April while talking about fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo testing positive for Covid-19. Just last week, Lemon described being emotionally overwhelmed when he heard the news that Biden had been named winner of the election.

Also on rt.com CNN’s Don Lemon claims it was difficult to be a journalist during ‘dark’ Trump years, is accused of pungent insincerity

“I’m very emotional,” he told Cuomo, with his voice wavering. “So when you ask me how I’m feeling right now, I’m sorry, that’s all I can tell you, this is how I feel right now. I am so happy to have this platform to be able to do this. I may not have it after this. But I really don’t care.”

Thursday’s apparent teleprompter stumble triggered mockery on Twitter, where critics said it showed that Lemon is just a propagandist thespian.

Also on rt.com CNN’s Don Lemon likens Trump supporters to DRUG ‘ADDICTS’ & says he’s been forced to dump friends who back the president

“Better hire professional actors,” one person tweeted. “We like Shakespearians.” Another observer said, “How can anyone still watch CNN and take any of their propagandists seriously – especially that?”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies