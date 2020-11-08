CNN’s Don Lemon claims it was difficult to be a journalist during ‘dark’ Trump years, is accused of pungent insincerity

Twitter users have hounded over a post penned by CNN host Don Lemon, in which the well-paid #Resistance idol relayed how frightening the past four years have been for journalism, and more specifically, himself.

Lemon explained to Twitter “how difficult it’s been as a journalist to cover this dark part of our history,” adding that he hoped “attacks on journalism” would end under a presumed Biden administration. “Time to move into the light.”

I don’t dare speak fir my colleagues, but I can’t tell you how difficult it’s been as a journalist to cover this dark part of our history. Let’s hope the attacks on journalists, journalism and EVERYONE end. Time to move into the light. #america — Don Lemon (@donlemon) November 7, 2020

Lemon, who has an estimated net worth of $10 million and bought a $3.1 million home in the Hamptons in 2016, is one of countless talking heads whose popularity skyrocketed during Donald Trump’s time in office.

Although Trump often accused CNN of peddling “fake news,” the network, alongside countless other outlets, was able to captivate Americans with their nearly weekly “bombshell” stories about the president – and never seemed to face the consequences when their explosive allegations failed to pan out. The irony of Lemon’s pronouncement was not lost on many Twitter users.

You misspelled propagandist. — AllSeeingElbow (@allseeingelbow) November 7, 2020

“The lack of self-awareness is breathtaking,” noted one observer.

A similarly unsympathetic commenter opined that “journalists” such as Lemon were nothing more than “bloviating, partisan wind bags” who brought disgrace to their profession.

Conservative provocateur Michael Malice noted that just a week ago, Lemon had bragged about cutting all ties with his Trump-supporting acquaintances, suggesting it was more difficult to be a supporter of the president than a well-paid television personality who claims to be a victim.

this was him one week agothe escalating speed of social media makes it literally impossible for them to maintain a coherent narrative amidst shifting conditions pic.twitter.com/nIS707gl6n — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) November 7, 2020

Still, some were receptive to Lemon’s message. One Twitter user thanked the CNN host for “standing up against fascism,” while another praised Lemon for keeping people “grounded.”

