‘Most honest reporting MSNBC has ever done’: Network provides election distraction with clip of correspondent cursing live on air

MSNBC became a trending topic of conversation on social media – not for any bombshell report, but rather from a correspondent getting caught cursing on camera.

Asked by host Craig Melvin about how the Trump administration is handling transition duties, reporter Ken Dilanian simply looked down at his phone and said, “Oh, s**t. F**k.”

Wait for it 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/Skm06sqWmC — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 10, 2020

After a few quiet moments, Melvin responded: “Ok, seems we lost Ken Dilanian.”

The clip quickly spread across social media, with many turning it into a meme while others questioned what exactly Dilanian could have seen on his phone to upset him so much.

Checking your story the morning after blacking out pic.twitter.com/F6Rpaqmw9K — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 10, 2020

“We need a livestream of @KenDilanianNBC’s phone. What did he see? WHAT DID HE SEE? (Horror film music sting),” comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted.

But WHY did Ken Dilanian curse on live TV? — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 10, 2020

“Really the most important and honest reporting MSNBC has ever done,” conservative reporter Matt Walsh wrote.

This is the most accurate piece of news ever uttered on MSNBC. https://t.co/cMaAwjABw7 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 10, 2020

Thank you, Ken Dilanian, for this. MSNBC realness on display here. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EkhGIUGelZ — Super Angry Attorney (@SuperAngryAtty) November 10, 2020

Dilanian eventually posted on Twitter himself to apologize for the incident and explain that technical difficulties led to the moment of audible frustration.

“So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on,” he wrote.

So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020 🙃 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 10, 2020

