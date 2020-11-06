Biden supporters swoon over Greta Thunberg as Swedish activist tells Trump to ‘chill’ in response to his ‘STOP the COUNT’ call

Democrats have cheered Greta Thunberg as the Swedish teen activist took a swipe at President Donald Trump, tweeting that he should work on his “anger management” and “chill” as he cried foul over alleged vote count irregularities.

Thunberg, a 17-year-old climate activist, waddled into the waters of US politics, plagiarizing Trump’s own jibe at her regarding “anger” issues in response to the president’s “STOP THE COUNT” tweet on Thursday evening.

Also on rt.com Trump says ‘if you count the legal votes, I easily win’, accuses media & big tech of election interference

“So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!” the climate activist wrote, with her tweet racking up nearly one million likes just a few hours.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Thunberg gave Trump a dose of his own medicine doled out in December 2019. At the time, the president reacted to Time Magazine’s choice for Thunberg as 2019’s ‘Person of the Year,’ tweeting: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

The missive from the teen, who is not yet of a legal age to vote in her native Sweden, has courted praise from Biden supporters, sending her name trending in the US part of the Twittersphere amidst other election-related topics.

“This is the most savage burn I have ever seen on Twitter! Brava, Greta!!” tweeted Barbara Malmet, professor in the film department at New York University and a Biden supporter.

This is the most savage burn I have ever seen on Twitter! Brava, Greta!! pic.twitter.com/klRJkqrL3T — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 5, 2020

“You won the internet today. Thank you,” another said.

You won the internet today. Thank you. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 5, 2020

Many have simply reacted with memes, praising Thunberg’s wits.

There were some who questioned the teen activist’s foray into the American political scene, however, one quipping: “Child should have its nose in a book not politics.”

Child should have its nose in a book not politics. — K A DENVER -- AUTHOR 🎬 (@K_A_Denver) November 5, 2020

“Greta Thunberg has a political agenda,” another tweeted.