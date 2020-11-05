Trump says ‘if you count the legal votes, I easily win’, accuses media & big tech of election interference

Donald Trump has called for the integrity of the election to be defended as votes are still being counted in some of the key states which could determine the outcome. The race is still too close to call, according to US media.

“I’ve decisively won many critical states, including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohaio, to name just a few. We’ve made these and many other victories despite election interference from Big Media, Big Money and Big Tech,” Trump said in a speech at the White House on Thursday evening.

Trump accused the media of “knowingly” circulating what he called “suppression polls” where he was trailing Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

He then claimed that the alleged count irregularities might cost his campaign what otherwise would have been a certain election victory.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try and steal the election from us."

Trump has doubled down on his allegations of widespread voter fraud by Democrats and electoral officials, touting lawsuits challenging the counting process as litigation that “will shake even you people up.”

With legal battles looming, Trump suggested that the US Supreme Court could have the final say in the election.

It's going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land, we'll see.

Speaking on the races in individual battleground states, Trump said that his campaign was “on track” to take Arizona. While the Associated Press and several other US media have already reported that Biden had flipped the historically red state blue, the GOP pins hopes on thousands of votes from Republican-leaning areas of the Sun Belt state that are still being counted.

Trump sounded less optimistic when speaking about his current standing in Georgia, where his initial massive lead has evaporated, with the latest figures showing him some 3,600 votes ahead of Biden.

“By now...it’s getting to a point where I’ll go from winning by a lot to perhaps being even down a little bit," he said.



