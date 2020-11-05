‘It was a failure. It was not a success’: Dems melt down on conference call over losing House seats they should have won - reports

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia), who is leading her congressional race by a thread, has reportedly blamed the Democrat Party for losing elections “we shouldn’t have lost” due to embracing radical ideas like Defund the Police.

During a conference call between Democrats discussing the results of various 2020 elections, Spanberger claimed she nearly lost her race (she’s won by a few thousand votes) because of an attack ad connecting her to the Defund the Police movement.

“Don’t say socialism ever again,” the congresswoman said on the call, according to Washington Post reporter Erica Werner.

"We need to be pretty clear … it was a failure. It was not a success,” she added about election night.

While the results of the presidential race remain unclear, Democrats had a disappointing election night regardless, as they failed to gain control of the Senate and actually ended up losing seats in the House, where they still remain the majority party.

Werner reported that Spanberger did not find a lot of support on the call, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) openly disagreeing with the assessment, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) pushing back and saying former President Barack Obama was called a Muslim and socialist without being connected to movements like Black Lives Matter or Defund the Police.

Tlaib: They called Obama worse, they called him a Muslim, a socialist, you can blame these words but if it wasn’t on BLM would’ve been something else — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Pelosi reportedly claimed during the conference call that “we did not win every battle, but we won the war.”

