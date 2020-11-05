 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump says states where Biden recently declared victory to be legally challenged for ‘voter fraud’, adds there’s ‘plenty of proof’

5 Nov, 2020 16:32
Get short URL
Trump says states where Biden recently declared victory to be legally challenged for ‘voter fraud’, adds there’s ‘plenty of proof’
President Donald J. Trump speaks during an election night event in the East Room at the White House early in the morning on Wednesday, Nov 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. ©  The Washington Post via Getty Images / Jabin Botsford
President Donald Trump vowed to make legal challenges over allegations of voter fraud in all states that were recently put in the win column for Democrat rival Joe Biden, saying there’s “plenty of proof” of wrongdoing.

“Just check out the media” for proof, Trump said Thursday on Twitter. “We will win! America first!”

Trump said the allegations will involve both voter fraud and fraud committed by state election officials.

Twitter immediately flagged Trump’s tweet as potentially misleading, although most of his message was about actions that he plans to take and expressing confidence that he will be victorious.

Trump’s statement came after media outlets declared Biden the winner in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona. Late troves of ballots, including mail-in votes, overwhelmingly favored Biden and erased Trump’s election-night leads in Wisconsin and Michigan.

The incumbent president's campaign has blasted media outlets for announcing Biden as the winner in Arizona with hundreds of thousands of ballots yet to be counted.

Some media outlets appeared quick to call some states for Biden and reluctant to declare Trump the winner in states such as Florida and Texas on election night. Even Alaska, where Trump leads Biden by 29 percentage points with results reported for half of all precincts, still hasn't been called for Trump.

Also on rt.com Trump poised to sue Nevada claiming voter fraud, says 10,000 votes came from people who no longer live there - reports

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies