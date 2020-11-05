 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police deployed as tensions run high at Maricopa County, Arizona ballot-counting office (VIDEO)

5 Nov, 2020 06:38
Trump supporters gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police are facing off with protesters that have gathered outside the elections department in Maricopa County, Arizona, as the country waits for the state to finish counting ballots. Joe Biden holds a narrow lead there.

Video shows sheriff’s deputies in tactical gear guarding the building housing the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), which is currently tabulating the remaining uncounted ballots in the close presidential contest. Outside, more than 100 pro-Trump demonstrators were seen waving flags, signs and shouting slogans. 

Media reports emerged that the office would shut its doors to the public and media due to safety concerns stemming from the demonstrators. However, a spokesperson for the elections department has said that counting will continue and that they will release new results shortly. 

Several media outlets have called Arizona for Biden, but President Donald Trump’s campaign insists that the state is still in play. With both candidates in a position to secure 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the 2020 contest, Arizona’s 11 electoral votes could be the difference between defeat and victory. 

Similar protests have emerged following accusations of foul play as mail-in votes are counted in several battleground states. A Detroit ballot counting center boarded up its windows as demonstrators gathered outside, sparking the suspicions of Trump supporters. 

