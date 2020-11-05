Police deployed as tensions run high at Maricopa County, Arizona ballot-counting office (VIDEO)

Police are facing off with protesters that have gathered outside the elections department in Maricopa County, Arizona, as the country waits for the state to finish counting ballots. Joe Biden holds a narrow lead there.

Video shows sheriff’s deputies in tactical gear guarding the building housing the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), which is currently tabulating the remaining uncounted ballots in the close presidential contest. Outside, more than 100 pro-Trump demonstrators were seen waving flags, signs and shouting slogans.

This @mcsoaz team just arrived in full tactical gear, got a look at the crowd. Could be planning to make a move on demonstrators outside. pic.twitter.com/TCbKcXRNju — Nicole Valdes (@NicoleValdesTV) November 5, 2020

Media reports emerged that the office would shut its doors to the public and media due to safety concerns stemming from the demonstrators. However, a spokesperson for the elections department has said that counting will continue and that they will release new results shortly.

Video: Here's CNN saying that the Maricopa County Elections Department building was CLOSING due to what was a genuine concern in the voice of Kyung Lah for the group of Trump supporters outside, insinuating they were looking for trouble. But counting would continue (1/) pic.twitter.com/A1t0jpA8mE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 5, 2020

Several media outlets have called Arizona for Biden, but President Donald Trump’s campaign insists that the state is still in play. With both candidates in a position to secure 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the 2020 contest, Arizona’s 11 electoral votes could be the difference between defeat and victory.

Similar protests have emerged following accusations of foul play as mail-in votes are counted in several battleground states. A Detroit ballot counting center boarded up its windows as demonstrators gathered outside, sparking the suspicions of Trump supporters.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!