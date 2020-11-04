Republican candidate wins state House race despite having died from Covid-19 in October

A Republican candidate for the North Dakota House of Representatives, who died from Covid-19 in October, still managed to win election on November 3.

The Bismarck district in North Dakota, which chooses two representatives, went to Dave Nehring and David Andahl, who died of complications from coronavirus almost a month ago. Early voting, which began weeks before his death, was the reason why Andahl remained on the ballot and won posthumously, taking nearly 36 percent of the vote.

The state GOP is now going to choose a replacement for Andahl, making the appointment via its executive committee. Alternatively, North Dakotans could still call for a special election to fill his seat.

Andahl passed away on October 5, after being sick and hospitalized with the novel coronavirus. The candidate’s mother Pat told the Bismarck Tribune newspaper that her son’s illness was very unexpected, saying that Andahl had been “very careful” during the pandemic.

“He had a lot of feelings for his county … and wanted to make things better,” she said.

A native of Bismarck, Andahl was a rancher and land developer.

