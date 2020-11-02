Biden ‘no antidote’ to Trump, military-industrial complex and Wall Street win either way – Jimmy Dore to RT

It’s ‘nuts’ to expect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to turn left after getting into power, and their record is actually worse than that of President Donald Trump, progressive commentator Jimmy Dore told RT’s Going Underground.

“The idea that Joe Biden is the antidote to Donald Trump – when he has a worse record – is mental gymnastics, games that people have to play in their head, because they can’t stand [Trump] being such a jacka** on television,” Dore told Afshin Rattansi during Monday’s broadcast.

“These are the people that they’re giving as an antidote to Donald Trump? In many respects they’re worse.”

Biden is a “warmonger,” Dore said. “He’s been for every war I can ever think of.” He also has a record of backing big banks, Wall Street, health insurance lobbies – and authoring the 1994 crime bill that filled America’s prisons with black and brown people, Dore pointed out.

“The US is now the world’s largest penal colony. We have 5 percent of the world’s population, and somewhere around 25 percent of its incarcerated population,” the comedian and progressive commentator noted.

Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, has also had a hand in that. Harris was previously attorney general of California, Dore noted, and resisted orders to release inmates from overcrowded prisons because that would hurt industries dependent on prison labor.

Dore has hosted a comedy news show since 2009 and leans progressive. He is no fan of Trump, but felt it necessary to point out that Trump’s presidency has brought criticism of policies the media kept quiet about when implemented by his predecessors.

I’d rather fight a wolf in wolf’s clothing than a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and that’s what Barack Obama and Joe Biden are.

In the Democratic primaries, Dore backed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, only to see them “smeared” with ‘Russiagate’ by the media and the establishment.

“Bernie Sanders is such a chump, he went along with it, he red-baited himself during the campaign!” Dore told Rattansi.

He says the notion floated by some progressive Democrats that Biden can be pressured into moving left after the election is “just nuts, it’s immature, it’s ridiculous.”

These people have Trump Derangement Syndrome, to think Joe Biden is anything but an exact warmongering, fascist neoliberal who’s going to f*** workers and take care of the billionaire class.

Whoever wins on November 3, Dore said, it will be a victory for “Goldman Sachs, the military-industrial complex and the health insurance companies. That’s who’s winning. They've won every election in my lifetime.”

