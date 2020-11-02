Kamala Harris’ final push to voters through ‘equality v equity’ video slammed as ‘woke Marxism’

Kamala Harris has used the very last leg of the presidential race to promote herself and Joe Biden through an “equality v equity” cartoon ad that has her critics openly accusing her of promoting communism and Marxism.

“Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place,” the senator says in her narration of the animated short film.

While she speaks, a white man and black man approach a mountain. The white man jumps onto a ladder, but the black man struggles because he is further down and cannot reach.

“So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there, and I started out over here, we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me,” Harris continues.

As she speaks, the ground below the black man begins blossoming and lifting him up until he can reach the ladder, which he climbs to the top of the mountain where he stands and watches the sun rise with the white man.

“Equitable treatment,” Harris argues, “means we all end up at the same place.”

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

While Harris’ video does not get specific about how “equitable treatment” would be enforced, let alone quantified, critics who have long accused her of having far-left politics are now openly accusing her of promoting Marxism and communism.

“If you’re voting for this to ‘save conservatism,’ you’re not saving conservatism. You are a useful idiot,” conservative author Ben Shapiro tweeted as a warning to ‘Never Trump’ Republicans casting their votes for Biden and Harris.

“It is one thing to sit out the election because you find both candidates unworthy of your vote. I get it. But to actively vote in favor of slightly-watered-down Marxism is another thing entirely,” Shapiro added.

It is one thing to sit out the election because you find both candidates unworthy of your vote. I get it. But to actively vote in favor of slightly-watered-down Marxism is another thing entirely. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 2, 2020

So she's openly making the argument that inequality of outcome is in and of itself inequity. Which is called communism. https://t.co/IJ5OKJwpOw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 2, 2020

Fellow conservative author and podcaster Dave Rubin slammed Harris as a “woke Marxist.”

I try not to tweet on weekends but when the potential VP gets on here to announce she’s a Woke Marxist, I gotta say something.So...Woke Marxism = Bad.American Opportunity = Good. Vote like America depends on it, because this time it does. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/9agBEZaC2R — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 1, 2020

Marxism as an illogical cartoon is still Marxism https://t.co/JdURaN7SDK — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) November 2, 2020

1. You’re describing literal communism in infantile terms.2. This managed to be both the creepiest and nagging, cringeworthy thing I’ve seen this entire election. https://t.co/xmni5evbpx — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 1, 2020

Kamala Harris reminds the American people why she is the most liberal Senator.This is flat out communist propaganda. https://t.co/iTWjLYmZaP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 2, 2020

Many Biden critics, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, have referred to the Democrat Party presidential nominee as a “Trojan horse” for radical liberalism, represented by Kamala Harris, who have been much further left than Biden in the past. On the other hand, Harris has also been slammed by more progressive Democrats as not being extreme enough in her positions and running a centrist Democrat.

Biden has tried distancing himself from accusations of being a socialist and radical liberal in recent weeks.

“I’m the guy that ran against the socialist, remember?” Biden told a town hall last month. “I got in trouble through the whole campaign, 20-some candidates – ‘Joe Biden was too centrist, too moderate, too straightforward.’ That was Joe Biden.”

Biden on Trump calling him a socialist:“Remember I got in trouble through the whole [primary] campaign: Joe Biden is too centrist, too moderate, to straightforward... there’s not one single syllable I’ve ever said that would lead you to believe I’m a socialist or a communist.” pic.twitter.com/byKaAAyzn8 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 6, 2020

