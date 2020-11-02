 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fort White House? ‘Non-scalable’ fence to be installed around president’s residence ahead of election – reports

2 Nov, 2020 07:21
©REUTERS / Carlos Barria
US authorities are to boost security at the White House with a new fence which will encircle the entire complex. The move was deemed necessary due to fears of possible mass unrest over election results.

The fence was described by sources as “non-scalable”, NBC News’ Geoff Bennett reported. It will encompass the Ellipse and Lafayette Square, he said, adding that in addition, 250 national guardsmen reporting to Metro police will be on standby to respond to any unrest. CNN confirmed the news.

The security boost is in preparation for election day and mass protests and rioting that may follow, especially if the outcome is not immediately certain. Many business owners in large US cities, including Washington DC, have similarly pessimistic expectations and have been boarding up their shops against possible vandalism and looting.

The White House used additional barriers earlier this year when mass protests were happening near the complex in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Lafayette Park, a popular protest spot, was forcefully cleared of demonstrators and kept largely fenced off during the height of the protests.

