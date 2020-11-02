 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I’m going to hire Dr. Fauci...and fire Donald Trump,’ Biden vows in response to president’s rally comment

2 Nov, 2020 22:33
‘I’m going to hire Dr. Fauci...and fire Donald Trump,’ Biden vows in response to president’s rally comment
©  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Democratic candidate Joe Biden has responded to President Donald Trump’s apparent promise to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci from the White House coronavirus task, claiming that he will instead hire him when he’s elected.

“Last night Trump said he was going to fire Dr. Fauci,” Biden said at a Monday Ohio campaign event, referring to a Florida rally the night before where the crowd chanted “fire Fauci” and Trump suggested it was a possibility after the election.

“I got a better idea,” Biden continued, “elect me, and I’m going to hire Dr. Fauci! And fire Donald Trump!”

Biden has promised in the past to work with Fauci if he’s elected president, and the possibility seems only more likely after a recent interview where Fauci praised Biden’s Covid precautions and criticized how seriously the White House is taking the pandemic.

Biden’s promise to “hire” Fauci has become something of a rallying cry on social media for his supporters, while conservatives, who have been more critical of the doctor, have mocked Biden for his promise.

“Ok, so let’s just elect Fauci,” conservative author Ben Shapiro tweeted in reaction to Biden’s words. 

Meanwhile, the Democratic camp chimed in with messages of love and support for Biden’s suggestion.

Biden’s primaries rival Bernie Sanders tweeted: “Fire Trump. Keep Fauci. Wear a mask. End the war on science. VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”

