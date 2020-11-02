‘I’m going to hire Dr. Fauci...and fire Donald Trump,’ Biden vows in response to president’s rally comment

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has responded to President Donald Trump’s apparent promise to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci from the White House coronavirus task, claiming that he will instead hire him when he’s elected.

“Last night Trump said he was going to fire Dr. Fauci,” Biden said at a Monday Ohio campaign event, referring to a Florida rally the night before where the crowd chanted “fire Fauci” and Trump suggested it was a possibility after the election.

JUST IN: After Trump indicated he may fire Dr. Fauci after election, Joe Biden responds: "I have a better idea! Elect me and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci and we're going to fire Donald Trump!" pic.twitter.com/fp9ihqSc4X — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 2, 2020

“I got a better idea,” Biden continued, “elect me, and I’m going to hire Dr. Fauci! And fire Donald Trump!”

We need a president who actually listens to experts like Dr. Fauci. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 2, 2020

Biden has promised in the past to work with Fauci if he’s elected president, and the possibility seems only more likely after a recent interview where Fauci praised Biden’s Covid precautions and criticized how seriously the White House is taking the pandemic.

Also on rt.com ‘Fire Fauci!’ Trump ignites outrage by suggesting he will fire top US virologist after chants from Florida crowd (VIDEO)

Biden’s promise to “hire” Fauci has become something of a rallying cry on social media for his supporters, while conservatives, who have been more critical of the doctor, have mocked Biden for his promise.

“Ok, so let’s just elect Fauci,” conservative author Ben Shapiro tweeted in reaction to Biden’s words.

Okay, so let's just elect Fauci. https://t.co/ThFw4drBN4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 2, 2020

2. That is, he is a skilled and brutal bureaucratic insider who relies on his long-time media contacts for assistance. Biden and Fauci are old buddies, having served in DC their entire careers, and having screwed up the response to the swine flu together in 2009. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the Democratic camp chimed in with messages of love and support for Biden’s suggestion.

Joe Biden just said he's going to hire Dr. Fauci and fire Donald trump! LOVE THIS GUY!!!!! — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 2, 2020

Fire Trump. Keep Fauci. Wear a mask. End the war on science. VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 2, 2020

Biden’s primaries rival Bernie Sanders tweeted: “Fire Trump. Keep Fauci. Wear a mask. End the war on science. VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!”

Also on rt.com ‘At least Hitler IMPROVED LIVES of his followers’: Bizarre Trump/Hitler tweet by psychiatrist who appeared on CNN & MSNBC explodes

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!