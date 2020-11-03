Battered & divided America votes for its next leader: RT covers US election day
03 November 202013:49 GMT
Contrary to Trump’s boastful claim of being one of the best presidents ever, many voters might not agree that his record backs it up. Arguably the most important issue that could cost him reelection is the manner in which his administration responded to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The US has the world’s highest death toll from the deadly disease, which Trump has consistently dismissed as being no worse than the flu. At the same time, his administration blamed China for failing to warn other nations about the danger of the coronavirus in time.
The antagonism is pervasive in the US media, as it is on the streets. Trump’s first term started with his opponents branding him a Russian agent who had stolen the election with the help of leaked emails and online memes. After years of ‘Russiagate’ investigations, not a single US citizen was charged in relation to conspiring with agents of the Russian government, while many anti-Trump stories, which respectable US outlets ran with, turned out to be extremely exaggerated or completely bogus.
Culminating this apparent bias was the decision of social media and MSM to suppress allegations of corruption in the Biden family. Also, the leaked emails and photos allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of the Democratic candidate, were branded as Russian disinformation without a shred of evidence to back this claim. Many Trump supporters, like his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, say their preferred candidate is the victim of media and big tech conspiracy.Also on rt.com ‘Any time they want’: If Biden wins, Democrats themselves could oust him at whim, Trump’s lawyer Giuliani tells RT
Concerns over post-election violence seem well justified, considering the charged political atmosphere and that over the previous months confrontations between supporters and detractors of President Trump have turned ugly, and even deadly.Also on rt.com WATCH: Police interrupt ‘possible arson attempt’ at Portland Starbucks, as protesters promise ‘good show’ on election night
Black Lives Matter activists in Portland, arguably the biggest rioting hotspot in the US, were at their thing overnight, vandalizing property and clashing with law enforcement. “You're gonna get a good show tomorrow,” one of them was filmed saying.
Year 2020 in the US was marked by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, which claimed hundreds of thousands lives and devastated the national economy, mass protests and rioting over racism and an unprecedented polarization of the social fabric. Many shop owners in large cities boarded their businesses ahead of the election day, expecting street violence, or worse.
Biden promises a return of civility and bipartisanship in politics and that his administration would be steady and competent, unlike Trump’s. During the primaries centrist democrats managed to crush the “progressive insurgency” led by Bernie Sanders and rally their troops behind Biden.
Trump’s case for a second term is that his opponent is secretly planning to turn the US into a socialist country - or at least one where rioting and looting can go unopposed for the sake of social justice. He claims he has done a great job at making America great again and promises to keep it that way.
The Republican incumbent, President Donald Trump, is running against Joe Biden, the Vice President in the previous Democratic administration.