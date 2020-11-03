‘Someone I truly trust’: Kanye West brags about voting for himself on Election Day

Rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West has boasted of casting his first-ever vote… for himself. While the sincerity of the performer’s campaign has been questioned, West’s own ego has never been up for debate.

“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he tweeted on Tuesday, gushing that “God is so good” and adding an American flag emoji.

West has come under fire from both sides of the political aisle for supposedly diverting votes away from President Donald Trump and/or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but his faith in his own candidacy has remained steadfast.

The unlikely candidate declared last month that it was his calling to be “leader of the free world” on podcaster Joe Rogan’s show – while admitting he’d settle for less, like becoming governor of California.

The rap star had some trouble getting his name on the ballot in a few states, having fallen short of the number of signatures needed in Illinois, West Virginia, and Missouri. He raised more than a few eyebrows when he declared he was “walking, not running” for president (but “walking to win,” mind you).

However, West has flatly denied he is being paid to act as a spoiler in the 2020 election, bragging that he’s “got more money than Trump” when questioned about whether he was working for the Republican Party.

The rapper’s candidacy so outraged some Democrats that they attempted to boycott his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, by avoiding her family’s TV show and numerous other products. Former staffer for the Clinton White House Joe Lockhart suggested Biden backers band together to “hit [West and Kardashian] in the pocketbook” and force would-be Kanye voters into the Biden camp.

West wasn’t the only hitmaker talking up the virtues of voting on Election Day. Rapper (and sometime Biden interviewer) Cardi B posted a short video to Instagram on Tuesday attempting to lure her fans into the voting booth, telling them, “It feels good after you vote, it feels like you just did something” and promising polling places would be adequately heated.

